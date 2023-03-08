AFTER all the grand plans announced by Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke and his failure to sustain any of them, I find it difficult to understand why people could put their faith in him to the point of exposing themselves to possible police action and jail time.
However, thanks to the police for handling the situation with discretion. These few people were led to confront the HDC and the police while their “leader” was hiding in some back room, safe from a possible melee he would have created. There was no justification at all for Duke’s mitigation. Here was a small group of people who had occupied abandoned buildings left by legitimate HDC tenants. These legitimate tenants were relocated, pending demolition of the buildings, to make way for other use of the location. The protesters were not legitimate tenants of HDC.
Why would a person seeking political office mislead such a vulnerable group into believing they had a legitimate expectation to have the HDC treat with them as though they were legal tenants? Mr Duke does have a wrong concept of running a government. Real leaders don’t encourage supporters to break the law. Real leaders encourage their supporters to change the law if it works against them. And they do so by first winning seats in the chambers of power. If you cannot mobilise support for this reason, you may as well forget it and find some other productive things to do with your time.
Mr Duke must be told that aspiring to be prime minister or even mayor of Port of Spain involves winning political seats. That is not as easy as offering 3,000 loaves of bread per week and then cutting off the promise after delivering fewer than 300. Or promising to swim from Tobago to Toco and then abandoning the boast after wading a few feet in the water. Or promising during the THA election campaign that all public servants in Tobago will be given $10,000 for Christmas 2022. A promise that remains outstanding more than two months after Christmas.
Mr Duke, your credibility is at stake. Last week’s foolish and stupid manipulation of vulnerable people did not help your cause. Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and the HDC must be complimented for pursuing the project and resisting every effort at stalling plans. And the police must also be complimented for maintaining peace and order with firmness and discretion.