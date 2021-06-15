This is an open letter to Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

In 1994 after a number of meetings with the then minister of finance Wendell Mottley a tax office was opened in Arima to facilitate the people within that area. This office was a splendid idea as it served many constituencies on the East/West Corridor. In 2018 after 24 years, the tax office closed its doors to the public.

In 2019, through your Permanent Secretary and your good self, a tax office was opened in Tunapuna. This office was truly a gem as it allowed citizens access to conduct many services offered by the Board of Inland Revenue. About three months ago the office was abruptly closed. In these Covid-19 times it was definitely a poor decision as it led to further mass congregating at the Port of Spain office.

All through this pandemic you were able to get a number of different services every single day and responses to questions in a timely manner. It is now taking the average citizen up to six to eight weeks to access most services in the Port of Spain office. These same requests were being handled within one to two days at the Tunapuna office.

Mr Imbert, whatever is happening at the management level, please do not allow the taxpayers of these constituencies to suffer. Imagine leaving San Souci to visit an office in Port of Spain, to be told that within six to eight weeks you would be contacted. Persons from these constituencies, and I am noting which constituencies, St Joseph, Tunapuna, Lopinot/Bon Air West, Arouca/Maloney, D’Abadie/O’Meara, La Horquetta/Talparo, Cumuto/Manzanilla and Toco/Sangre Grande now have to travel to Port of Spain to access most services offered by the Board of Inland Revenue.

We were informed that all is functioning in the office that was closed as compared to the faulty air conditioning unit in the warden’s office and the Community Development office. Mr Imbert, I humbly plead for you to please have this office operational again as people are being affected. I strongly recommend that change is necessary. Bring on TTRA.

M Julien

Coryal

