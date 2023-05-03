I am wondering if the Mayor of Port of Spain is still on the job or if he stayed back in Toco for fun and games while parking madness obtains in the capital city. Maybe he has thrown his hands up in despair.
Like so many days, one has to be careful to not crash into a line of parked vehicles on Independence Square, on lanes where there is a clear arrow indicating that it’s a drive lane. So to park in this lane is an obstruction, but that does not seem to be a problem with the city, the Traffic Police or the TTPS “ticket terrorists”. If this were Crown Point, your car was gone and a No Parking sign put down on the spot.
On any given day, vehicles are squished, bumper-to-bumper, all around Independence Square, creating a nuisance. In addition, if you have cause to use Ajax Street, do not be surprised to see vehicles parked all the way to the intersection of Ajax and Wrightson Road, obstructing the free flow. Of course, these vehicles belong to officers of the State, so they can break the law while citizens get ticket after ticket.
All around the Financial Complex and flag plaza, cars are parked in a “freeco” zone until rain starts, then Government vehicles park on the plaza, and private cars go into the same car parks they thumbed their noses at.
It’s like they are sharing the road with the numerous vagrants who have set up cardboard studio apartments on the roadway anywhere you look, and on weekends, the new homeless resort is under RBC at Independence Square where the good Samaritans serve baked chicken, pie and Chubby.
I distinctly recall the mayor saying that some measure of parking regulation was coming, along with the wrecker, but obviously that has been abandoned as at the moment, it’s a free-for-all.
Moreso, so many parking lots are currently underutilised.
In addition, the condition of the roads is also disgraceful. Proof of this is at the corner of Queen and Abercromby streets where the National Library is disgraced with several big potholes, as well as a loose manhole cover bouncing on a jagged edge just after UTC. They fixed a sinkhole just after RBL on the corner of Abercromby Street, but didn’t hear the banging just higher up. Just wait until someone is harmed or has property damaged and the mayor will find out.
Please, God, do something about the indiscriminate parking in Port of Spain.