Mr Minister, have a heart

The Opposition is begging the Government and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to be more compassionate and stop the disconnection of water to delinquent customers during these hard Covid-19 times.
Business owners are grappling with serious financial difficulties and collapse, as well as individuals — the minimum wage worker and the person who depends on daily paid jobs. The shutdowns across the nation, with further restrictions, have caused people to lose their jobs where the minimum lifeline of these businesses and the small man and woman are non-existent, causing increased hardships nationwide.
Everyone is bawling and what makes it harder are the further restrictions on public holidays where curfew hours have been increased to only allow a very few places to open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Water is life for everyone. It is quite different from other State-provided utilities, especially in a pandemic where we must wash our hands constantly to keep the virus at bay. Water is needed to more effectively stop the spread of the virus, so it is even more of a necessity now if people are to survive.
Why deny water during this time when it is needed more than ever? Oh God, please have a heart!
It is not just another material or utility like electricity or telephones. It is essential for ensuring the safe practices our health protocols demand, especially in terms of cleaning surfaces and washing hands to prevent the spread of the virus. For this main reason, it cannot be right that the Government believes that this is a reasonable step, to cut water supplies under these circumstances.
The economic downturn, the crime rate and our people on the breadline are bad enough, and all we can hear about are curfews and restriction after restriction. Now we see this harsh and heartless measure being executed.
These citizens are doing everything humanly possible to stay afloat, including obeying the harsh restrictions, tightening their belts, and managing online schooling for their children with increased costs of tablets, laptops and Internet fees.
The daily paid and minimum wage workers are down to their barest essentials for survival and they are looking to the Government to assist, but this new low is beyond words.
Do not engage in disconnecting people’s water supplies in these hard times. At least, let the economy reopen and let people get back to work so as to make arrangements to part-pay their WASA bills while they have an income stream coming in.
The minister cannot disregard the suffering of the people and call it “typical UNC noise”. You have a board and management to make these decisions, but in these extraordinary times, your intervention is required. Show a little compassion.
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain