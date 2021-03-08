Yesterday, we celebrated International Women’s Day. All women deserve equal representation and participation in all spheres of development. Our drive and determination will not dare cease. It is this passion that ignites us to champion the cause for the rights and protection of our women. More so, the assiduous efforts of our compelling enterprise strongly evince our advocacy for gender policies to be fairly embedded in our legislative and judicial systems.
Democracy would not be complete and fully functional without the countless sacrifices made by our women too. We witness globally that many may bear the calumny of austere policies which infringe on rights, protections, and equality.
Women and girls with disabilities face systematic marginalisation and barriers that lead to lower economic and social status and an increased risk of violence, including sexual violence.
Women’s empowerment is not the driving force to oppress our men. We need our fathers, sons, and brothers. Gender-based violence and inequalities with their ramifications are what we oppose.
Violence against women poses a threat to our society. Unheard cries, death, rape, human trafficking, and violence are plaguing our nation. Paths we cross daily may be the unknown valley of the shadow of death, robbery, rape, or violence. Indeed, mechanisms must be put forward to mitigate the socio-economic vulnerabilities of women, understood and appropriately applied.
So l urge you to continue to empower, strengthen, protect and celebrate our worthy women in business, politics, law, history, social work, science, media, sports, hospitality, customer services, medicine, our protective services, academia, activism, and our entrepreneurs creating a space for us.