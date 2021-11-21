Much to reflect on in ‘The Harder They Fall’

I’m writing this within one hour of finally watching The Harder They Fall. This is not a critique of the movie, it’s just me sharing because of the range of emotions that ran through me from start to finish.
This movie was great, but truth be told, I don’t know if it’s just plain old me saying that or if it’s me subconsciously honouring my ancestors. Or maybe it’s the me that rapped along to “Burn Hollywood Burn” from the revolutionary group, Public Enemy. As I open myself , I actually ended up watching the movie as a western from half way through.
A western with Barrington Levy’s “Broader than Broadway” playing in the background made me think that this is definitely a black thing, the scene where Nat Love enters a “white town” and what took place in the bank, made me angry as if I was watching Roots. My “inner Alkebulan” surfaced and I actually rooted for the bank robbers, yes, my emotions were all over the place.
The effect of blood splattering when shot, made me say “Quentin Tarantino”, the effect with the close-ups of the cameras in the actors’ faces made me say “Spike Lee”. The closest thing I’ve ever seen to this is Mario Van Peeble’s western, The Posse.
I actually did some research on black cowboys because of Posse and discovered real live facts on some of the characters portrayed in The Harder They Fall. Delroy Lindo’s character, Bass Reeves, was actually the first black deputy marshal west of the Mississippi and some historians believe that the Lone Ranger character, albeit that he’s white, is actually based on Bass Reeves’ life.
This was important to me because the Lone Ranger was a white man whose sidekick was a native American named Tonto, which many people say means “stupid”. I hardly ever saw “me” in a western movie, much more an “all-me” cast. Well done Jeymes Samuels and all who made it possible to make and bring that movie to us.
The ending of the movie however made it not just a movie but a great movie. I won’t say what it was for the purpose of those who have not seen it as yet. I would say however about the ending that I did not see that coming.
Hugh Springer