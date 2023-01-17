Munroe Road flyover traffic lights need to be reviewed

We kindly request a review of the traffic lights at the intersection of the Uriah Butler Highway/Munroe Road, Cunupia, in particular on afternoons between 4-6 p.m.

Our observation is that the time allotted to east- and westbound traffic over the flyover by the east traffic light is longer than is required to clear the traffic from Munroe Road. Instead the traffic from the southbound Uriah Butler Highway and Sun Plaza gas station area requires a longer green light to ease the traffic. This back-up of traffic onto the Uriah Butler Highway is also a safety concern.

In an effort to do a trial run it may be useful to have a traffic officer stationed there on a trial basis for a few afternoons to direct traffic and see whether the suggestion works.

Looking forward to a review by the relevant authorities.

Matthew Devaux

Cunupia

Disgusted by Camille

Camille Robinson-Regis has once again degenerated into foul racism.

It was disgusting to hear her say “Tewarie is my friend, despite his name”. This is appalling and vulgar, sick and diseased coming from a woman who lives in a multi-ethnic nation and swore to uphold a Constitution that guarantees equality. Maybe the operative word for her is “swore”, since the aforementioned statement is a swearing slur. It is an ethnic cheap shot, besmirching and disparaging to all persons with East Indian surnames.

Kangaloo set for victory

Based on conversations I have had about the upcoming vote by the Electoral College for the Presidency, Christine Kangaloo will win the Presidency.

It will take a miracle, a strong defection from PNMite MPs and senators, for the UNC candidate Israel Khan, SC, to pull off an upset. This is not to say Kangaloo is a better candidate or is preferred over Khan by the public. In fact, Khan appears to have better favourability ratings than Kangaloo with a majority I spoke with saying he would make an excellent, non-biased President.

Drunk words are sober thoughts

While slurping my red Solo and watching the 7 p.m. newscast on TV6 on Monday, I didn’t choke when Camille Robinson-Regis said during an address that a gentleman called “Tewarie” is her friend even though his last name is “Tewarie”. I’d love to hear the flag-bearer for the PNM, Lynette Joseph, play spin-doctor and try to sanitise her statement.

Not so, Dr Toussaint

On Page 17 of the Daily Express of January 17, three days before the election of the President of our country, Michelle Loubon wrote an article in which many citizens commented on the nominees for the position, namely Christine Kangaloo and my good self, Israel B Rajah-Khan, SC.

In Ms Loubon’s article, one Dr Michael Toussaint, a history lecturer at The UWI, St Augustine, sent her an e-mail in which he stated inter alia: