Munroe Road flyover traffic lights need to be reviewed

We kindly request a review of the traffic lights at the intersection of the Uriah Butler Highway/Munroe Road, Cunupia, in particular on afternoons between 4-6 p.m.

Our observation is that the time allotted to east- and westbound traffic over the flyover by the east traffic light is longer than is required to clear the traffic from Munroe Road. Instead the traffic from the southbound Uriah Butler Highway and Sun Plaza gas station area requires a longer green light to ease the traffic. This back-up of traffic onto the Uriah Butler Highway is also a safety concern.