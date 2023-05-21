Murder rate sign of a deeper issue

Policing is not only about the murder rate. Important as this may be, the murder rate is symptomatic of a deeper malaise.
To achieve real, not perceived, success in reducing the crime rate, good policing strategy would put more focus on the cause, and would not allow the symptom to distract.
With the exception of crimes of passion and the like, most other crimes are driven by the illegal drugs and gun trade.
The upholder is as bad as the thief.
Bust them, Commissioner; excellent work.
Ann Marie Davidson
San Fernando