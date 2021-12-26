Many persons who are near and dear to my heart have tragically been unfortunate enough to not survive this year and have progressed into the great land beyond the land of the living. Chief among them was my beloved West Indies (WI) Test cricket team.
The true tragedy of the passing of this once-young and vibrant cricket team is that it was terribly tortured by incompetence and mismanagement for three decades and then murdered before a grieving world. This murder of the WI Test cricket team has been painfully acknowledged by the rest of the international cricket fraternity with their refusal to play Test match cricket versus WI in recent times.
WI toured India recently and were not required to play any Test matches against them, only playing T20I series and One Day International (ODI) series which WI both expectedly, and as has become the norm in recent times, lost. It is no coincidence that Pakistan, and now India, once again and even our dear friends, Cricket Australia, have refused to play Test match cricket against the laughable WI team now.
You see, the court of public opinion has ruled that it is neither worth the time of day or night to watch the WI play Test match cricket any more. This is because sports is now a premier global entertainment industry and the fans have spoken in their numbers, saying with one voice that it is not worth their time to watch WI Test cricket teams be constantly humiliated with even the proud Caribbean faithful no longer attending matches in significant numbers.
What is truly frightening is that the relevant authorities have no suspect in the gruesome murder of the WI Test cricket team by persons unknown and the WI T20I and ODI cricket teams are now no longer competitive and may face a similar sad fate to the now dead WI Test cricket team. So, unless you believe in the resurrection of the dead, please stop concerning yourself with the late, great WI Test cricket team and say a prayer for the WI T20I and ODI teams’ survival in the upcoming year...
Fitzroy Othello
Princes Town