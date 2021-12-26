Many persons who are near and dear to my heart have tragically been unfortunate enough to not survive this year and have progressed into the great land beyond the land of the living. Chief among them was my beloved West Indies (WI) Test cricket team.

The true tragedy of the passing of this once-young and vibrant cricket team is that it was terribly tortured by incompetence and mismanagement for three decades and then murdered before a grieving world. This murder of the WI Test cricket team has been painfully acknowledged by the rest of the international cricket fraternity with their refusal to play Test match cricket versus WI in recent times.

WI toured India recently and were not required to play any Test matches against them, only playing T20I series and One Day International (ODI) series which WI both expectedly, and as has become the norm in recent times, lost. It is no coincidence that Pakistan, and now India, once again and even our dear friends, Cricket Australia, have refused to play Test match cricket against the laughable WI team now.

You see, the court of public opinion has ruled that it is neither worth the time of day or night to watch the WI play Test match cricket any more. This is because sports is now a premier global entertainment industry and the fans have spoken in their numbers, saying with one voice that it is not worth their time to watch WI Test cricket teams be constantly humiliated with even the proud Caribbean faithful no longer attending matches in significant numbers.

What is truly frightening is that the relevant authorities have no suspect in the gruesome murder of the WI Test cricket team by persons unknown and the WI T20I and ODI cricket teams are now no longer competitive and may face a similar sad fate to the now dead WI Test cricket team. So, unless you believe in the resurrection of the dead, please stop concerning yourself with the late, great WI Test cricket team and say a prayer for the WI T20I and ODI teams’ survival in the upcoming year...

Fitzroy Othello

Princes Town

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shape up or ship out come January 2022

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has designated January 2022 as the point in time for commencement of a policy that would insist that all Government workplaces would require vaccinated workers.

He has seen the reluctance and hesitation of many people both in public and private life who continue to refuse the jabs for several reasons, whether it be scientific or non-scientific, or for religious or personal reasons.

Giving back to Chaguaramas Youth Camp

ON November 30, 2021, I had the distinct honour of representing the former staff members of the Chaguaramas Youth Camp at a “Thanksgiving” dinner held at Jenny’s on the Boulevard. Two other persons, ex-campers of the 1976 -1978 intake of the Chaguaramas Youth Camp intake of trainees, comprised the rest of the gathering.

Three urgent goals for 2022 and beyond

AS we enter the festive season and end 2021 under the long shadow of the pandemic and escalating climate crisis, the Caribbean and its people have demonstrated commendable resilience.

Looking ahead, this resilient spirit will be required more than ever if we are to create growth, generate precious jobs and provide opportunity for our people. This is especially needed considering the pandemic and existential threat we face from climate change are not going away.

A giant among men

A giant among men

Having heaved a mountain that shifted the conscience of the world, the giant who walked among us for 90 years has now gone to rest.

Desmond Tutu was a priest who put flesh to the word of his God and proved the radicalism of the idea that we are all equal. He was enchanted by the beauty of humanity, seeing in its great variety the rainbow that he described Trinidad and Tobago as during the first of his visits here, as well as his own country, South Africa.

In our nation’s best interest

Opposition and trade union members who emotionally and passionately combat the Government’s safe zone policy should act in solidarity with the “poor and dispossessed’ workers who they claim are being deprived of their constitutional rights.

Revisit Covid funeral guidelines

The devastating Covid-19 wave has plunged many families into mourning and traumatised many health workers who have seen lives lost despite every effort possible. Death from Covid-19 is traumatising for all involved. Whether at home or in a health facility, a patient often dies in the presence and comfort of loved ones, and, upon the last breath, is placed into a body bag for disposal.