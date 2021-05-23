Music, culture, and Covid SoE

IT is commonplace in our history, Trinidad and Tobago, that our music, in song, provides a commentary of our lives. We take this occasion to briefly indicate what it is doing to Covid-19. Our history is replete with gloom of events from which we felt the majority of people would never escape. However, we have proved that we can overcome challenges distinguishing a national identity of resilience. We hold historical memories of imperialism, natural disasters, and perilous diseases, famous for producing human loss and demanding physical and social separations and quarantines. The flip side historically has shown our ability to face challenges, dared attacks, learn survival skills and shed the gloom remarkably. Today, we, with the rest of the world, are struck with a puzzling Covid-19 virus, imperceptible and unpredictable, claiming lives. How do we know we have the capacity to show past resilience? We may find the answer in our knowledge of our musical cultural heritage and what it tells clearly about who we are. At this time, we will have a glimpse of how soca and calypso address the pandemic issue.
On three occasions in the 20th century, poliomyelitis threatened our lives. The occurrence of the final onslaught caused the State to postpone 1972 Carnival. This is how Kitchener’s “Rainorama” wants us to remember this occasion of our resilience: “Polio or no polio, man we want we mas/ Mama when dey hear dey go get de Carnival... dey start to jump arong/If yuh see how dey gay/But what was so comical, in the midst of bacchanal rain come an wash out mas in May.”
In the 21st century, Covid-19, a global pandemic, has been scaring our country with rising numbers of victims and fatalities, and equal compassion. On the other hand, the State’s demands for protocol adherence included Carnival 2021, and disrupted a “happiness” norm. Nevertheless, artists promoted the resilience theme in soca and calypso music. Here are a few samples. “Horn Proof”, by Kells X Sekonsta “Somebody get a Horn in the Quarantine”. We see “quarantine” serving as a metaphor explaining social distancing as a platform for infidelity and gender-based violence. While, “Private Party” by Machel Montano, treats quarantine in a similar manner, giving the people to gain their Carnival happiness even in this time of disaster
Iwer George’s “One Wish”, like Kitchener’s “Rainorama” in 1972, says Carnival is in the psyche of the Trinbago personality, therefore nothing could stop its expression; a humourous, dramatic video which emphasises resilience at work. Iwer establishes in his video that people may go as far as resisting medical attention in favour of playing mas.
Interestingly Patrice Roberts, “Better Days are Coming” is not a contradiction of other socas discussed; it is a reminder of the sweet past. Resilience is marked with a bubble of Hope, persuading the society to prepare for the demise of Covid-19. All in all, resilience as a theme is present in soca to identify our society’s ways of mastering it.
In the calypso genre, we greet Brother Mudada’s, “Pandemic”, which serves as a current treatise on how the disease, Covid 19, perpetuates morbidity. We might call his a “sweet calypso” with rhyming lyrics, a jumpy melody, and a memorable hook,”…de ting is here whether you are Indian or African, whether Chinese or Lebanese/all de ting know you are human/all o’ we is one”. It remarkably deconstructs arguments about social hierarchy, specifically race and class, which become irrelevant in life and death issues.
Devon Seale’s “Doh Jackass de Scene” in our (roots) language may raise eyebrows when noted by our Prime Minister. However, it utters a stronger warning to those who “eh have ears to hear” that within resilience there is conformity for the common good. It deplores the prevalence of a cultural attitude among many and points fingers. These calypsoes of Bro Mudada, and Seales compound emphasis on truth and scientific facts, hence they bolster the pleas of Government and Health authorities in their call for collective responsibility, the whole country, to join in flattening the curve towards the eradication of the deadly virus, Covid-19.
The philosophy of our land lives in our musical culture heritage. Its creators, as philosophers, provide a legacy for us to inquire into our interest and show concern about who we are, and how we become what we are in our truths. Therefore in closing, we refer to the current news (2021) of a man whose excuse to the Police for breaking the curfew to show how it resonates in Lord Kitchener’s “Curfew Time” of 50 years ago (1971):
“I did not want to do nothing
I was only just passing
When Miss Marilyn tell me come inside
I was influenced by she
When we start to make merry
Is then she told me
Kitchie please hurry you breaking the laws of the curfew
I should not have the cause to remind you
Nine o’clock is the time that dey give you
Kitchener, we should not try to continue
You breaking the laws of the curfew”
Yvonne Bobb-Smith
and Nirmal Maraj
via e-mail