Must get to the root cause of accident

IF we fire the PM, the Leader of the Opposition, and the management of Paria the lost lives would not return.

We need to acknowledge that an accident occurred.

We must establish the root causes.

It is imperative that there is never a repeat.

Everyone is emotional at present.

Accident death is never easy to ingest.

Let the appointed committees do the fact finding and present it to Trinidad and Tobago.

The fact that the job was on a Carnival Friday with men carded to go home after was not the best way to go.

Was the job so urgent that it could not be done earlier in the week or after Carnival?

The fact that other men we not allowed to enter the water after the accident might have saved their lives.

A man cannot come off the street and go on a job site. He could be who. If he is injured who is responsible?

There is a permit system in place detailing who the workers are for a specific period of time.

Industry has rules and regulations.

We need discipline.

Without discipline we cannot solve anything.

It is most unfortunate what has transpired.

We need to learn and go forward.

These families need time to heal.

T&T let us adopt them and ensure there is positive growth.

Let us not look back.

My safety, your safety is our responsibility.

AV Rampersad

Prince Town

Over to you, CJ

We wait to hear the response of Chief Justice Ivor Archie to the Prime Minister’s public expression of exasperation over the intractable problem of judicial delay.

In his exclusive interview with the Express, PM Dr Keith Rowley expanded on his concern initially voiced during last Wednesday’s “Conversation with the Prime Minister”.

Covigne river gorge

Wake up in the morning early and drive to Chaguaramas.

Park the car and start walking as the night transitions to light. The major stars are still out but it is not pitch black and there is a background of dim light. Mosquitoes are swarming and you walk faster and jump around to escape them. Under the cathedral of bamboo trees, you walk as the howler monkeys are waking up and the older males are marking their territory.

Maharaj as legal adviser to CoE not the wisest decision

I for one have come to terms with the fact: given our intensely polarised society along political lines, partisan politics is inherently rooted in all aspects of our daily lives. Even in sensitive matters involving human tragedies.

The Prime Minister, in announcing the replacement of the five-member Paria (investigative) Committee with a three-member Commission of Enquiry, blamed the Opposition for his change of mind.

Rowley out of touch with state of Judiciary

On the issue raised by the Prime Minister (PM) on the slow delivery of justice.

The PM boasted that his Government has pumped millions of dollars into the Judiciary.

The PM should know that money doesn’t change the situation as since the pandemic was declared in 2020 and the courts were shut down physically and went virtually via court appearances and even for filings, it has also been virtually a nightmare.

Connect the dots between car stealing, serious crime

The Commissioner of Police has recently indicated that he has yet another plan to tackle the ongoing spate of serious crimes taking place.

One must wonder what are the plans for dealing with the rampant stolen car industry.