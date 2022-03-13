Must get to the root cause of accident

IF we fire the PM, the Leader of the Opposition, and the management of Paria the lost lives would not return.
We need to acknowledge that an accident occurred.
We must establish the root causes.
It is imperative that there is never a repeat.
Everyone is emotional at present.
Accident death is never easy to ingest.
Let the appointed committees do the fact finding and present it to Trinidad and Tobago.
The fact that the job was on a Carnival Friday with men carded to go home after was not the best way to go.
Was the job so urgent that it could not be done earlier in the week or after Carnival?
The fact that other men we not allowed to enter the water after the accident might have saved their lives.
A man cannot come off the street and go on a job site. He could be who. If he is injured who is responsible?
There is a permit system in place detailing who the workers are for a specific period of time.
Industry has rules and regulations.
We need discipline.
Without discipline we cannot solve anything.
It is most unfortunate what has transpired.
We need to learn and go forward.
These families need time to heal.
T&T let us adopt them and ensure there is positive growth.
Let us not look back.
My safety, your safety is our responsibility.
AV Rampersad
Prince Town