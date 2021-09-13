Our population deserves better when it comes to the condition of the roads where many of them reside.
For too often citizens are given empty promises and treated with scant courtesy.
Despite all the protests concerning our poor roads and requests to fix the “million and one” potholes, sink holes, and landslips in so many communities nothing substantial is being done to address this problem.
As a citizen, ever so often I would find myself having to swing my vehicle all over the road to avoid destroying it. This has been a problem for decades, yet we can find millions of dollars to build highways and continually repave them over and over again, roads to me that are good to go.
But the citizenry has to live in their sight everyday pools of water, large potholes, and roads eroding, making it dangerous to walk and travel on in their community.
There must be a balance between highways and proper roads where the population resides.
Is it that only the things which can generate huge publicity are being done at the expense of “poor” people living in Trinidad and Tobago? It seems to me it is all about looking good while those on the ground level suffer. I would like those responsible for getting the job done, whatever ministry, to know not everyone in T&T can afford to purchase car parts every Monday morning.
Also, neither can we all purchase those huge vehicles that can go into a crater in the road and nothing happens, that is a fact of life. When it comes to fixing the bad roads in community money seem to be always short.
There is no other way to describe it but by saying people are being taken for granted. Why do people including children at times have to stand out there burning tyres and inviting every TV station to get their road fixed?
We so often forget why we were elected into the office when we get there despite all the sweet talk and great dreams for the population that go out the window when elected ever so often.
The electorate has to now put on their begging garment to get basic things. That my friend, is not right and needs to be addressed.
I ask our leaders treat people right; fix all those potholes that have been there for years and continue to grow.
If you can find millions in these “tough times” to build highways and repave them etc, what about those roads where people live. I look forward to some action in this area, thanking you in advance.