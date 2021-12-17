My ancient Merikin guard

I am blessed to be born into the warrior African nation called the Merikins. The chief agents of this blessing were my Merikin grandmothers, Beryl Bobcombe and Hildred Robinson, who each gave me a guard as a child.
While others may do other things, the guard I was given by them was scriptures from the Bible to take me safely through life, no matter what I may face. They made me to know that as I grew older, I would have to ask God for my own guard to keep me safe and prosper me in life.
This is because when stripped of all human rights and privileges during slavery, the Merikins had no legal framework to protect them, but had to depend on this scriptural guard which is backed up by the Almighty God and all reality and all that is real itself, because He is God and cannot lie.
My personal and ancient Merikin guard became Psalm 41 from the Amplified Bible. Here, God guarantees that if you dedicate yourself to helping the weak, poor and sick to the best of your ability to do so, He must heal you if you get sick, no evil or enemy can prevail against you, and He must personally ensure you a great reputation among other amazing benefits. So, here it is:
Psalm 41
To the Chief Musician.
A Psalm of David.
1. Blessed (happy, fortunate, to be envied) is he who considers the weak and the poor; the Lord will deliver him in the time of evil and trouble.
2. The Lord will protect and keep him alive; he shall be called blessed in the land; and You will not deliver him to the will of his enemies.
3. The Lord will sustain, refresh and strengthen him on his bed of languishing; all his bed You [O Lord] will turn, change, and transform in his illness.
4. I said, Lord, be merciful and gracious to me; heal my inner self, for I have sinned against You.
5. My enemies speak evil of me, [saying], When will he die and his name perish?
6. And when one comes to see me, he speaks falsehood and empty words, while his heart gathers mischievous gossip [against me]; when he goes away, he tells it abroad.
7. All who hate me whisper together about me; against me do they devise my hurt [imagining the worst for me].
8. An evil disease, say they, is poured out upon him and cleaves fast to him; and now that he is bedfast, he will not rise up again.
9. Even my own familiar friend, in whom I trusted (relied on and was confident), who ate of my bread, has lifted up his heel against me.
10. But You, O Lord, be merciful and gracious to me, and raise me up, that I may requite them.
11. By this I know that You favour and delight in me, because my enemy does not triumph over me.
12. And as for me, You have upheld me in my integrity and set me in Your presence forever.
13. Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel, from everlasting and to everlasting [from this age to the next, and forever]! Amen and Amen (so be it).
Fitzroy Othello
Princes Town