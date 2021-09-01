While many of my friends spent their vacation playing games and hanging out, I decided to write about my hero. I thought I would have to wait to meet my hero one day. However, that day came much sooner than I thought.
To start, my hero is the most knowledgeable person I’ve ever known and seen. She makes me feel like I’m a very special person, and makes me feel very ecstatic. I love chatting with her. She doesn’t know how much I appreciate all that she does for us at school.
Yes! I said school... you can guess it’s the principal of my school, Miss Kezia Reece. I have known her all my life, which is eight years.
She took us to many places in Trinidad. I am grateful for her. There is still so much I want to say about her.
Her dream was to educate children of all ages. She makes learning so much fun that you love school—that’s if you love learning. I enjoy her stories, and when we all sit for her to read us poetry, I can’t get enough of that—especially when she does all the expressions. I laugh so much when she does it that my tummy hurts.
Just thinking about how she sings and dances, yes dances, makes me feel like I could sing and dance and do anything. She lets us be ourselves, and that’s perfect for me because I love expressing myself and she just lets me be.
She’s elated when we’re having fun, and her energy is so powerful that I feel majestic. While education is the foundation, she teaches us courtesy and kindness inside and outside of the classroom.
She encourages us to do our part for society, like philanthropy.
As an individual, she is strong in mind and heart. She always defends us at school, and is sometimes overwhelmed when parents don’t do their part.
At times, I believe her desire is to give information to all. She does not limit us to one thing or one way of thinking. There is so much to say... oh, she definitely doesn’t like boring words. She always says “banish boring words, live the language, love the language”.
Because of Covid-19, I have missed a year of seeing her in the flesh, but she made sure our online school was normal and that we used our devices carefully.
Miss Reece is my HERO! Hey, did I mention she taught my aunty, who is at The University of the West Indies, and she loves her? There are so many ways to describe her. She leads with strength and authority, and I just hope I will be part of her life forever.
K - kind
E - enthusiastic
Z - zealous
I - important
A - authentic