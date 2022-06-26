After spending 19 years in Tobago doing a tour of duty, making many friends during such time, my wife and I got the opportunity to revisit recently after the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions.

We always enjoyed travelling via the fast ferry so were encouraged to try our new ones. From Port of Spain last Tuesday on the Buccoo Reef was great with very courteous staff especially with my slight mobility, staff member Karissa was more than helpful from riding in the elevator to seating us as appropriate. However our return Saturday on the APT James was totally different as in boarding the elevator was broken down and with no wheelchair on board an ambulance had to be engaged for the use of a wheelchair to wheel me up to a higher level to walk up 13 steps which was very challenging. I must say however staff was very concerned and apologetic and I was eventually seated.

On docking in PoS I had to once more engage the 13 steps to descend and disembark with some help from staff. Both vessels are very nice and comfortable but for someone in my condition would have to reconsider for future trips and only for the uncertainty of a proper working elevator.

Richard Lobo

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The purple fence

The purple fence

So, a few years ago, of course, before the pandemic, I was on a small expedition cruise in Canada with a few friends. It was a boat cruise with an expedition vessel where every day we were docked at a different island and we had a chance to go on land and have hikes, cycling, walks, bird colony viewing, kayaking and a host of activities.

A test of preparation

A test of preparation

The Government’s proactive response to the risk of stormy weather conditions over the next few days is a commendable departure from previous flat-footedness. At a news conference chaired yesterday by Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi, the public saw an emphasis on public communication and a coordinated effort among key public agencies to manage the potential dangers associated with a weather system that could be headed our way by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Spend what little you have with caution

My little snippet of a letter of June 24 was a desperate attempt to say something if I can’t do anything in reaction to the 33 per cent increase in flour, as is the case exponentially for all products, urging the people to exercise the discipline to buy less, only the necessities, thereby creating a cumulative surplus on the shelves inevitably bringing prices down.

Time to elevate our political discourse

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Trinidad and Tobago’s independence from colonial rule. The question is: how have we fared as an independent nation? Some may argue, this is a subjective question as success or failure can be viewed through the personal experiences of the individual. Others may take the view that 60 years is a relatively young age as far as nationhood goes, therefore, it is still too early to form a plausible opinion.

US influence in the Americas is waning

US influence in the Americas is waning

The View from Europe

The recently ended Summit of the Americas will likely be best remembered for the US decision not to invite Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the chaotic unprepared way in which Washington tried to manage this, and the decision by some hemispheric leaders, most notably Mexico’s President, not to attend.

Israel: It’s All About Bibi

Israel: It’s All About Bibi

There was a rare moment of grace in Israeli politics last Monday, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced they would dissolve their extraordinary coalition and pitched Israel into its fifth election in three and a half years.