After spending 19 years in Tobago doing a tour of duty, making many friends during such time, my wife and I got the opportunity to revisit recently after the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions.
We always enjoyed travelling via the fast ferry so were encouraged to try our new ones. From Port of Spain last Tuesday on the Buccoo Reef was great with very courteous staff especially with my slight mobility, staff member Karissa was more than helpful from riding in the elevator to seating us as appropriate. However our return Saturday on the APT James was totally different as in boarding the elevator was broken down and with no wheelchair on board an ambulance had to be engaged for the use of a wheelchair to wheel me up to a higher level to walk up 13 steps which was very challenging. I must say however staff was very concerned and apologetic and I was eventually seated.
On docking in PoS I had to once more engage the 13 steps to descend and disembark with some help from staff. Both vessels are very nice and comfortable but for someone in my condition would have to reconsider for future trips and only for the uncertainty of a proper working elevator.
Richard Lobo
Diego Martin