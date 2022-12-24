Strung from poles with lack of care,

Derelict cable hung everywhere.

On the roadway and on the ground,

damaged cables to make a mound.

I wish this time someone will hear,

My plea to have this disappear.

Many promises, have been made,

But to this day, no one to aid.

I pray in this new year to come,

To have some hope out of this slum.

To the persons who can control,

Wishes of compassion I pray you hold.

Let us all, have a safe new year,

Though I doubt—as it seems, not one care.

Dev Singh

San Raphael

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

LET THERE BE PEACE

LET THERE BE PEACE

In the spirit of the season, we wish you, our dear readers, joy and happiness. Above all, we wish you the peace of knowing that you and your loved ones are safe and free from the risk of random or targeted violence.

A healthy, happy Christmas

A healthy, happy Christmas

Ever since I became an adult, while I marked Christmas with maybe a special meal, a generous helping of Rosina’s delicious fruit cake (slices did not apply there) and some quality confectionery, I have held that Christmas is for children to enjoy.

The story of the Christ-child, the nativity, the seasonal songs and all the mystery, the excitement that are standard for the festival (if it can be so classified) stir strong “I must have that!” desires among consumers, and in turn target the pockets, wallets and debit-and-credit cards of adults, encouraging them to spend on their loved ones, especially children, what they could ill-afford.

The birth we need

The birth we need

This Christmas day finds us in the darkest time ever in Trinidad and Tobago with the worst leadership we could have had at a time when we needed the best. They are certainly not the saviours they pretended to be.

They have done nothing to arrest the social decay producing unprecedented levels of murder and crime, domestic violence, child abuse and student hooliganism, among other ills.

Landscape, family and memory

Landscape, family and memory

Today is Christmas Day. Let us give thanks and praise to the birth of a wonderfully well-researched book, Via the Round About, written by Beverly Scobie. It traces one part of Scobie’s family, beginning with Joseph Arthur, the patriarch, who was “enslaved for all of his formative years”.

Five wishes for T&T

Christmas is a time to believe in change, if there is a need to do so. And with this in mind, permit me to share with you a few Christmas wishes.

To begin, unity and togetherness are desperately needed in Trinidad and Tobago. Try hard as we may with cries for unity amongst us as a people, there are those who do all in their power to keep the country divided—all towards our destruction and failure to progress.

Mary’s Boy Child, the troublemaker

Mary’s Boy Child, the troublemaker

As Christmas is upon us again, the lyrics of “Away in a Manger” appear relevant today. Away in a manger/ no crib for his bed/ The little Lord Jesus laid down his sweet head;/The stars in the heavens looked down where he lay/ The little Lord Jesus, asleep on the hay.