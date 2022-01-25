My second ancient Merikin guard

Some time ago, I gave you my first ancient Merikin guard from my great aunt, Hildred Robinson, who was really a grandmother to me, of Psalm 41 from the Amplified Bible.
Our love and friendship is eternal because she still lives on in me, though deceased, in my heart. And this love must carry on to other generations of Merikins. I am not supposed to share this guard with anyone, but because of the seriousness of the times I once again place my everything in the hands of my Perfect Shepherd and God, and do so.
A Merikin guard is a scripture from the Bible that protects, guides and prospers its owner for life because when we Merikins were slaves, there were no laws or any form of justice or human rights to keep us on our life’s journey beside this guard.
Beryl Bobcombe, my maternal grandmother, gave me the words of King Solomon of Israel of—always consider and imitate the ant in life, as my second Merikin guard.
In other words, if you are going to stop me from doing my best possible work at all times, you are really going to have to kill me.
The ant is the hardest and most prudent of workers at all times, capable of lifting unbelievable loads and working tirelessly without complaint because the privilege of being able to work in the best interest of its species is, in itself, the greatest reward it can ever have.
The ant also needs no instructions concerning its work, and falls into its prescribed line and order and lineage of function every day by knowing, from its Creator, exactly what it is supposed to be doing at all times.
This code and prescription and order cannot shift, and the ant cannot be derailed from its cosmic destiny and life’s work.
The ant also does not try to copy anyone else, but adds its own unique brand of value to its walk of life, and endeavours knowing that one of the laws that governs reality is that its very nature of life and operations is a guarantee of reward that can be stopped by nobody and nothing.
This means all of reality and reality itself fights for the ant because, always and without lapse, it has enshrined in its activities the eternal covenant and cosmic law.
Fitzroy Othello
Princes Town