Ring the bell for Lutalo Makossa Masimba
As in his death his life we remember.
A QRC graduate like Father of our nation.
Every ism save culturalism he boldly would shun.
Graduating from UWI in History and Econ.
He showed educated rapso artist is no oxymoron.
Brother Resistance became his badge of honour and the nomenclature for this entertainer.
As he rang the bell again and again for the culture. Rapso Rhythm began to grow as a new cultural structure
We reacted to pulsating beat of the African drumming, put on dancing shoes for this new movement evolving
This brother who from behind the bridge came.
Travelled to distant lands and achieved world fame.
Rapso Rhythm did not Explode as it should in Heart of this Rapso Nation.
Just as love for Mother Earth is neither our priority nor persuasion.
Lutalo Makossa Masimba left behind a great musical legacy.
With lessons for those with ears to hear and eyes to see.
A prophet in his own country while alive is not appreciated.
As much as in death when he is congratulated and widely celebrated.
Ring the bell for justice, ring the bell down dey.
One day, one day congotay we’ll see promoting our culture as The way.
Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye