My US travel advisory

Son, today is your 18th birthday, which means you can go out to buy a gun. I know you have been looking at several designs—so, if you wish, why not buy two? On the other hand, remember you’re still too young to buy even a beer.

Son, the best defence for a bad man with a gun is a good man with a gun. Also, if every person in America owns a gun, we’ll be all safe.

Dad, how are you planning to protect kids in school?