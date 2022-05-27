My US travel advisory

Trinidad and Tobago nationals are advised (by me) against travelling to the United States due to endemic mass shootings motivated by various forms of hatred.
Mass shootings are incidents of gun violence in which at least four or more persons are killed or injured. The latest occurrence at the time of writing was Tuesday, when 19 primary school children and two teachers were killed. That overshadowed the May 15 slaughter of ten black people, and the 12 other mass shootings in between.
May has so far recorded 44 mass shootings in America. There were 57 in April. The year’s total is 215 in 145 days. That makes it 10.33 mass shootings in America every week. Or one and a quarter every day. Or one every 16.2 hours.
It is trending towards a further 325 mass shootings this year. There were 693 in 2021, and 611 in 2020. And that is discounting shootings in which fewer than four people have been shot dead or injured, those killed by knives, poisoning, blunt instruments, rail-track-shoving, excessive police force, and the like.
While motives for these shootings vary, the May 15 mass murder in protest of “replacement theory” is particularly disturbing. “Replacement theory” purports that whites are systematically becoming minority to other races.
With our own problems with gun and other types of violence, we cannot help but sympathise with the countless victims. However, nationals are advised against jeopardising their own safety in travelling to the US.
David Maynard