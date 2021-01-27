The reputation of the North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) poll is now reportedly sliding downward. NACTA missed the boat in Tobago on January 25.
How many years have we taken their word as sacred?
Is NACTA weakening with age?
Is it outmoded in concept?
In a poll taken in all 12 constituencies in Tobago for the Tobago House of Assembly elections 2021, exactly who really got questioned?
We need to know. The general political atmosphere in T&T is very volatile since the alleged machinations of Cambridge Analytica. Polls can undermine the outcome of an election by causing complacence. A negative poll can ramp up enthusiasm to accomplish the apparently impossible.
Why should anybody now rely exclusively on NACTA?
It is my personal view that measuring popularity in T&T is difficult because we change our minds based on rumour. True or false?
We exercise bad mind. True or false?
We speculate about scenarios that could never truthfully occur. True or false?
Basically, T&T people are last-minute people. True or false?
Regrets regarding many things are generally few. True or false?
Between today and election day 2025 both the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) need to take their own polls.
Later for NACTA.