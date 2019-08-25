Naipaul’s insight into who we are

On the anniversary of VS Naipaul’s death it seems appropriate to make reference to one of his comic characters, who in commenting on the impending elections in Elvira in Suffrage of Elvira would have pontificated that a candidate must have “cha’cter “ and “sense ’a values”. Even as the commentator is the butt of Naipaul’s political satire in the novel, rubbing his pot belly as he swung in his hammock, in supreme contradiction to his lofty pronouncement in the politics, he may have been in fact articulating Naipaul’s truth that an aspiring political candidate should have “character” and “a sense of values”.

Both virtues seem to complement each other, with “character” meaning to be simply honest and trustworthy, and “sense of values” to have a sense of duty and service to those who elected you.

