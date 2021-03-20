IN a letter to the editor in yesterday’s Satur­day Express (Page 15), Neil Gosine refers to Ancel Roget as a “bobolee” and “utter nincompoop” for being duped by the Government three times. I beg to disagree.

The most you can accuse Roget of is being naive and trusting of unscrupulous people.

Quite simply, he was used by the People’s National Movement (PNM) to win the 2020 general election, then discarded like a used rag.

The election was so close that a few OWTU (Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union) votes would have changed the outcome. The facts are simple.

Before the election, the PNM made all kinds of promises and guarantees to Roget—he was practically offered the refinery by the Government, without even having to pay upfront.

Soon after the election, and a PNM victory, we started to hear all the flaws in the bid by the OWTU (Patriotic Energy) why their offer was being rejected, even though they offered more money than when they were first promised the refinery.

Roget is as much a victim as the country. So, Mr Gosine, you should be taking the PNM to task for lying to the country, not Roget for being naive.

Some say (and I believe the truth usually hides in plain sight) the closure of Petrotrin was an elaborate (and devastating-to-the-nation) ploy to protect particular individuals by high-ranking officials in the “fake oil” scandal.

Despite the ruin to thousands of lives and livelihoods, for some devious persons, it was just the cost of doing business.

But even as we choose to fiddle, the plant and machinery continue to rust away, making it more and more difficult to salvage anything.

And like the lockdown of the country that’s costing us a thousand times more than the closure of Petrotrin, we are expected to believe it’s for our “protection”.

A Charles

via e-mail

