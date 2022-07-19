Namdevco’s cooking demonstrations a welcome initiative

I applaud the implementation of an initiative by the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) to facilitate the conduct of cooking demonstrations at the Queen’s Park Savannah, and in other strategic locations throughout Trinidad and Tobago, promoting the use of our indigenous root crops especially as an alternative to wheat flour.
The demonstrations even include how to make flour from root crops. The potential benefits are enormous, if there is general acceptance of this initiative by members of the public.
The health benefits and the saving of valuable foreign exchange come to mind. Our root crop flour is much healthier and more nutritious than wheat flour.
This initiative, given the escalation of the price of wheat flour globally, can also result in significant savings to some families if they have backyard gardens and/or small estates and can cultivate their own root crops. It is an incentive for those families who are so endowed to invest their time, energy and money in such a venture.
Despite our toxic politics and our crime situation, generally, we are a generous people and share what we reap with our neighbours, extended family and friends. Many other such persons are also prepared to assist us in the planting and harvesting of the produce (“lend a hand”).
I need not mention the benefits to the local commercial farming community, and the positive impact on employment statistics. We could even see the return of the itinerant gardener, as was prevalent prior to the oil boom of the mid-1970s, who made a living servicing many households and/or small estates in a district.
It is against this background that I am suggesting the current culinary initiative of Namdevco ought to be complemented by an initiative from the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries on the proper way to cultivate, harvest and store such produce.
Both initiatives should receive widespread publicity. The relevant demonstrations should be available on YouTube and other social media platforms, including the opportunity for frequently asked questions to be answered.
With regard to the culinary initiative, the opportunity should also be provided on these platforms for those persons who have tried the recipes to give feedback, including any creative modifications of the basic recipes that have enhanced them. Subsequently, Namdevco should expand this culinary initiate to include other local vegetables and fruit.
Dietitians should also be involved in the adaptation of the recipes to better suit the needs of those persons who are afflicted/living with non-communicable diseases, while ensuring the recipes still remain palatable.
The mainstream media should be utilised in this outreach programme as well as, among others, NGOs and other social/religious organisations.
The above-mentioned initiatives should also find their way into the school-feeding programme. The relevant Government ministry that supervises this programme should work with the providers of this service to find cost-effective ways of incorporating local produce into their meals.
Similarly, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services should promote the culinary initiative in its hamper-distribution exercise.
There is a lot of idle State agricultural land which ought to be brought into service soon, given the importance of food security in the current global crisis. There is a lot of private idle land as well. Much of this land is very unkempt. If the law on adverse possession is repealed, this will act as an incentive for the owners of such land to make mutually beneficial arrangements for others to cultivate the land without the fear of losing title to the land.
The recent initiative by some schools, even at the pre-school level, to promote the involvement of children in school agricultural projects related to cultivating certain food crops in confined spaces such as living rooms, using innovative methods, is also welcome. This initiative ought to be expanded in such a manner that all schools are involved in this noble enterprise.
Food security is everyone’s business.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine