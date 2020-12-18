I want to offer the following suggestion to the responsible governmental body in Trinidad and Tobago.
The name of the highway into Diego Martin is at present Diego Martin Highway.
I want to suggest that consideration be given to renaming this highway the Sparrow-Kitchener Highway.
Both these calypso greats have resided in and called Diego Martin their home.
In fact, they lived close to each other, but on opposite sides of the Diego Martin Valley.
Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) lived off the Diego Martin Main Road in the vicinity of Crystal Stream.
His home is called “Rain O Rama”.
The Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) lives less than a mile away, in an easterly direction from Kitchener’s past residence, in Petit Valley, off Simeon Road.
His residence, I believe, is called “Sparrow’s Hideaway”.
These two great calypsonians made and have made the beautiful Diego Martin Valley their home, and I think it would be a fitting tribute to rename this highway in their honour.
In this way we will be remembering at the very same instant the Calypso Monarch of the World and the Road March King of the World—two great sources of national pride.
I occasionally think of these great performers as I drive home on the highway.
Here’s hoping some consideration is given to this suggestion.
I look forward to possibly driving home one day on the aptly named Sparrow-Kitchener Highway. Actually, I already am, as far as I am concerned.
Michael Jattan
Blue Range