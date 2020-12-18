I want to offer the following suggestion to the responsible governmental body in Trinidad and Tobago.

The name of the highway into Diego Martin is at present Diego Martin Highway.

I want to suggest that consideration be given to renaming this highway the Sparrow-Kitchener Highway.

Both these calypso greats have resided in and called Diego Martin their home.

In fact, they lived close to each other, but on opposite sides of the Diego Martin Valley.

Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) lived off the Diego Martin Main Road in the vicinity of Crystal Stream.

His home is called “Rain O Rama”.

The Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) lives less than a mile away, in an easterly direction from Kitchener’s past residence, in Petit Valley, off Simeon Road.

His residence, I believe, is called “Sparrow’s Hideaway”.

These two great calypsonians made and have made the beautiful Diego Martin Valley their home, and I think it would be a fitting tribute to rename this highway in their honour.

In this way we will be remembering at the very same instant the Calypso Monarch of the World and the Road March King of the World—two great sources of national pride.

I occasionally think of these great performers as I drive home on the highway.

Here’s hoping some consideration is given to this suggestion.

I look forward to possibly driving home one day on the aptly named Sparrow-Kitchener Highway. Actually, I already am, as far as I am concerned.

Michael Jattan

Blue Range

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A blueprint from our ancestors

A blueprint from our ancestors

IT’S hard not to cringe when you look at what’s taking place at every corner of our society. The corruption, the crime, the banality of public discourse, the violence of human interactions—all of it is like an invisible but potent layer of Saharan dust: we cannot avoid it.

The people want water

The people want water

THE chronic, infuriating issue regarding the absence of a reliable water supply to citizens and homeowners in many parts of the country was ventilated yet again during a sitting on Thursday of the Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure.

Guaido attack: wrongly allowed, rightly resisted

Guaido attack: wrongly allowed, rightly resisted

Events at the Organisation of American States (OAS) continue to reveal that, notwithstanding the efforts by some of its 33 member states, the organisation is the handmaiden of powerful governments which control it through various methods, including coercion.

Keep up Covid-19 guard

Keep up Covid-19 guard

The pandemic is not over, not by a long shot, so we cannot afford to let our guard down or let our masks slip. This is the message, if not in her exact words, being sent by medical practitioner Dr Sonia Browne, who is also the St Philip North Member of Parliament.