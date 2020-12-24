Name groups that received US funding

IN its media statement on Sunday the US Embassy spins the same old tired tale about defending democracy as the foundation of its history of imperialist interventions and pursuit of never-ending wars. The last sentence of the statement, though, raises questions, the answers of which should be of ­interest to all citizens and ­residents of T&T.

It states: “The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance for the Venezuela regional crisis and has contributed more than US$1.2 billion to the cause since 2017 alone, including over US$11 million to support Trinidad and Tobago’s efforts in helping Venezuelans living in the country.”

First time we are hearing public confirmation from the horse’s mouth about US government funding of NGOs and other groups, like the police youth clubs. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has debunked the suspicion that the Government received U$11 million from the United States as humanitarian assistance to Venezuelans living in T&T.

What, therefore, are these groups that have received funding from the United States; from which US organisations have they received funding; what are the conditions governing this donor-client relationship; what is the stated objective of this funding?

There is no mention on the website of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of any programme in Trinidad and Tobago, so the names and functions of these agencies should be made public.

Before you say that is private business, let me remind you that we are talking about the funding of programmes designed to implement the policy of a foreign government which is at this ­moment engaging in asymmetrical warfare against a country that is within the line of sight of our country.

Moreover, a country with which we have a long history of back-and-forth immigration, with consolidated trade links, including the well-established contraband trade and a tangled history of political and military linkages.

So, let us not be naive about this “humanitarian assistance” being about the welfare of the Venezuelan people. It is about imperialist interests of an aggressor country. This is not about financial arrangements being made between private parties; it is about the economic, political, social and military security of T&T, our country, tottering on the brink of collapse.

Time for the much-clichéd shout out about “transparency and accountability”.

Gerry Kangalee

national education

and research officer,

National Workers Union

