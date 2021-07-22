Name National Library after Bro Resistance

AS Trinidad and Tobago rallies once again to deal with the irretrievable loss of another one of our cultural icons, Lutalo Masimba, aka Brother Resistance, it seems a most fitting tribute to this musical genius would be the renaming of the National Library in Port of Spain.
Born Roy Lewis in East Dry River, Port of Spain, in 1954—literally within walking distance of the National Library—Brother Resistance was, in addition to being a pioneer of rapso music, a lifelong advocate for cultural expression, historical awareness and education as a medium of upward mobility.
There can be, in my estimation, no greater honour that we can bestow on this proud son of the soil than to lend his name to one of the most iconic buildings in the nation’s capital.
Ring the bell now for this change! I for one look forward to the day that I can walk proudly into the Lutalo Masimba National Library of Trinidad and Tobago.
G Elias
Cascade