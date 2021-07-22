Name National Library after Bro Resistance

AS Trinidad and Tobago rallies once again to deal with the irretrievable loss of another one of our cultural icons, Lutalo Masimba, aka Brother Resistance, it seems a most fitting tribute to this musical genius would be the renaming of the National Library in Port of Spain.

Born Roy Lewis in East Dry River, Port of Spain, in 1954—literally within walking distance of the National Library—Brother Resistance was, in addition to being a pioneer of rapso music, a lifelong advocate for cultural expression, historical awareness and education as a medium of upward mobility.

There can be, in my estimation, no greater honour that we can bestow on this proud son of the soil than to lend his name to one of the most iconic buildings in the nation’s capital.

Ring the bell now for this change! I for one look forward to the day that I can walk ­proudly into the Lutalo Masimba National Library of ­Trinidad and Tobago.

G Elias

Cascade

Tobago’s best option for now

Between the electoral deadlock in Tobago and the gridlock in parliament, the Government’s decision to press ahead with the option of sending Tobago back to the polls with an additional three seats makes sense.

Too many mixed messages about virus

AS the world moves into the second year of the coronavirus with millions being afflicted with the deadly disease, many theories as to the cause and cure have been spreading.

Haiti: more trouble ahead?

The funeral of Haiti’s former president Jovenel Moïse is scheduled for today in Cap Haitien, his country’s second city and his own home base.

But in his troubled country, even that event looks precarious.

On Wednesday, locals in Cap Haitien threw stones at the motorised convoy of the national police chief Léon Charles. They were angry that Charles had not prevented Moïse’s killing on July 7, or done more to find the ­culprits.

Cuba’s remarkable and heroic revolution

The protests in Cuba, fuelled by unlawful, imperialist economic sanctions and carried out by a small minority in a nation of 11 million people in relation to certain shortages of commodities for life and living, bring into focus again the remarkable and heroic achievements of the Cuban people and their revolution despite monumental challenges.

Too much dependence on Govt

Your editorial on June 20, “Can Government afford recovery spending?”, asserts “there can be little debate that the Government was justified in expanding expenditure” to address the challenges associated with the coronavirus. I disagree. There is room for a lot of debate.