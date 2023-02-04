The UNC’s (United National Congress) national congress attracted phenomenal interest with calls for the Opposition Leader to step aside. Media commentators have proliferated opinion spaces with mixed agendas, orthodox and contemporary views, and petition results.
Though intense and emotionally charged, these efforts would ultimately have a net zero value. The Opposition Leader’s determination to lead will be protected by the UNC’s constitution, as it was in the aftermath of her 2015 and 2020 election defeats, despite more intense actions by activists such as Dr Devant Maharaj.
Coincidentally, there were similar occurrences within the PNM (People’s National Movement) camp as Karen Nunez-Tesheira attempted to oust the PNM leader. Her bid was equally rejected. Her contention was improper governance by the Dr Keith Rowley-led Government and mistrust in the internal election process, such as the number of voting days and handling of ballot boxes.
I am particularly careful to balance this writing as it pertains to both political parties because the Opposition Leader and her supporters are campaigning that the national chant should be “Rowley must go” rather than “Kamla must go”, claiming that those who are hammering for Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s exile are really PNMites in disguise. They submit that the state of crime in the country is sufficient to call for Dr Rowley’s resignation. I too would not want to be chastised by the Kamlamaniacs as biased or be labelled a PNM because of this submission.
But within the realm of these controversies, what I love most is that Trinidad and Tobago’s politics superimposes its own dose of humour. Some PNM supporters have crafted their own mantra: “Kamla must stay”. Their explanation, though quite simple, is enormously strategic: Mrs Persad-Bissessar is the PNM’s greatest asset and once she is there, PNM will always be in power. Many might disagree that this is not humour but serious business. Why?
The burning question is: who will be her replacement as political leader? It is a fair question that enables the political leader to project how she will position the party for the future. For many, the most natural replacement is Dr Roodal Moonilal. But he has also thrown his support behind Persad-Bissessar and rubbished calls for her to step aside. And the humour continues because Moonilal, who himself had previously challenged her for the leadership position, now sees Persad-Bissessar as the ideal leader.
Is it that no one from inside dare challenges the leadership for fear that they will be thrown into the political wilderness like Ramona, Vasant, Fuad, Fazal, Mickela, Bhoe and others, as was similarly the case in the PNM with Karen, Mariano, Boynes and others? (See? I am being politically balanced.)
By extension, how many of those from the outside who feel they have more than residual political value are waiting to be offered a position in either the Opposition or Government, and hence are not desirable of rocking either boat?
The motion to bring back UNC stalwarts to strengthen the party should have been accepted by the Natex, at least for cosmetic reasons, just as Rowley brought back Manning and Beckles. A Kamla-led Natex could never be beaten in an internal election, but the strategy would have demonstrated some degree of openness, inclusion and democracy within the party. It is certainly a case where political astuteness needs to be more polished when dealing with internal wranglings.
The UNC national congress has come and gone; the outcome is no different than expected. Persad-Bissessar remains the political leader; UNC die-hards rejoice; PNM supporters rejoice even more. Most UNC MPs are content to remain in the leader’s good books to retain their safe seats while at least three (the anonymous spoilt-ballot MPs) understand their political fates.
What is the outcome for our nation? A morbid political image as most MPs are perceived as providing inferior representation in Parliament; lacking relevant knowledge and debating skills; and unable to provide alternative superior solutions for fighting crime, inflation, dilapidating national infrastructure and unemployment.
Indeed, the Parliament has become a monotonous ritual of disillusioned ventriloquists. Why can’t our leaders follow the recent example of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern? At the age of 42, she resigned with pride, as she explains: “I’m not leaving because I believe we can’t win the election, but because I believe we can and will, and we need a fresh set of shoulders for that challenge.”
This is the magnanimous mentality of First World leaders. They put party and country first. They make their mark and leave a legacy of goodwill. Dr Rowley has indicated that he will give up political leadership after this tenure. If his statement is not another political gimmick, he will be considered statesmanlike. We will applaud him for making a First World decision amidst our rotten political landscape. Then, many more might become PNM!
Dr Ramchand Rampersad
El Socorro