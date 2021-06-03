Those of us who can still recollect tragic pictures of Osaka being bombarded alongside two other Japanese cities in 1945 would have witnessed the end of World War II, but certainly not the surrender of a people’s spirit.
In fact, a symbolic reversal of that unforgettable event was played out for all the resilient greatness of which her people are capable when tennis star Naomi Osaka defiantly withdrew from the French Open earlier this week.
In citing depression as the cause of her unexpected time-out, Osaka refused to publicly acknowledge the psychological savagery to which she has been subjected by a media which has been constantly hounding her en masse—almost as if her hue or architecture was wrong for championship consideration.
It is therefore naturally expected that special individuals like Osaka—whose name will serve as a life-long reminder of the US nuclear explosions showered upon Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Osaka—would draw some small measure of symbolic solace from her new set of victories in the current proverbial High Court presided over by the 122,000 people whose lives were then destroyed.
And so, with every power-packed service that this young warrior unleashes on her opponents, one can feel the rage of the Japanese people being violently played out “on the ground” as she pays back Europe in a most dignified but laser-focused style.
As Osaka and her civilisation keep registering victories in small battles in projects such as the French Open, may she continuously find nourishment from the blood, sweat and tears of her ancestors who have been fearlessly swinging their rackets in this never-ending war of time in service to their people’s final destiny.
For Naomi Osaka herself, this event should become even more dangerously exciting as she deftly draws on an ever-ready advantageous match point by doubling up with her black African biological father who knows only too well the capabilities of these smiling cobras in the media circus.
At this decisive moment, however, we would all do well to prepare for a new spectacle of fire and brimstone as the Black Princess from Japan volleys her shots of retribution to crash through the fragile network of those who would always do their best to keep her and her people down.
Rudolph Williams
St James