Narine: a dedicated servant of the people

Jarrette Narine was known to party members and the public at large as “the little man with the thunderous voice”.
Born on June 21, 1944, at King Street, Arima, Mr Narine died on Monday, February 27, after ailing for sometime at the Couva Hospital.
Educated at the Arima Boys’ Government Primary School, Holy Cross College, Arima, and the Cipriani Labour College, Jarrette was a true Gen D’Arime.
He came from a well-known Arima family and, as he always reminded everyone, he was born and grew up in a People’s National Movement (PNM) house, and his father ensured that he attended political meetings to hear the great speeches of then-prime minister Dr Eric Williams.
Jarrette campaigned for the party in Arima during the 1981 general election. Buoyed by the win in which he played a part and fired up with excitement, he virtually jumped into the fray after the party’s resounding victory winning the election by capturing 26 of the 36 constituencies.
Spurred on by the two then-representatives of Arima and Arouca, Ashton Ford and Marilyn Gordon, respectively, Jarrette contested the local government elections and won his electoral district in the then-St George East County Council, and won again in the 1987 elections.
Having gained tremendous experience as a county councillor, Jarrette threw his hat in the ring and won the Arouca North seat for the PNM in the 1991 general election, and was appointed parliamentary secretary in the then-Ministry of Works and Local Government.
Jarrette never looked back as he scored resounding victories in four consecutive general elections—1995, 2000, 2001 and 2002.
His overwhelming victories at the polls were immortalised in calypso by the late Grandmaster Lord Kitchener, when he warned the Opposition, “If you thinking about Arouca brother, change yuh mind, that whole area belong to Jarrette Narine.”
Described by many as “this short giant of a man”, he served with distinction in various ministries, including as minister in the Ministry of Local Government; and as minister of agriculture, land and marine resources until 2007.
Jarrette excelled as a parliamentary representative with the construction of the Lopinot Community Centre, rebuilding of the D’Abadie Government School, rebuilding of Arima West Primary School and the construction of the Bon Air High School among his many achievements.
Apart from his activities in the education area, he spearheaded the construction of the Arouca Police Station and the Youth Training Centre on Golden Grove Road.
In sports, he pioneered and succeeded in ensuring Bon Air received three hard-surface courts for sporting facilities, along with Squadron Club House and Pavilion on Henry Street, Arouca.
He enhanced the constituency with many infrastructural programmes, including roads, drains and bridges.
He served as deputy secretary-general of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers’ Trade Union (NUGFW). Prior to his senior post in the union, he was trustee and head of the Allied Workers Section of NUGFW. He also served as shop steward at the Botanical Gardens section of the union.
This multi-talented stalwart of the PNM served for many years as chairman of the Samaroo Village Council, and participated in several activities in the Prime Minister’s Best Village competition and saw Samaroo Village’s victory in several categories of the competition.
At the national level, he was a member of the Trinidad and Tobago National Village and Community Council, and also Arima Community Welfare Council.
Jarrette received several awards for his community service—among them first place in the Indian Song category in the Best Village programme in 1974, 1975 and 1976; awards from the Bon Air Gardens Community Council, the D’Abadie, Arouca, Lopinot, Five Rivers and Red Hill village councils.
He was deeply loved and admired and he deeply loved people.
The awards came from several quarters as Jarrette was an exemplar and was passionate about all his endeavours. He was, therefore, not only bestowed community awards for his service, but also from various national organisations, including the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, the St Andrew/St David Farmers Association and the Trinidad and Tobago Agricultural Society.
This patriot was honoured at the national level with the Chaconia Medal (Silver) at the awards ceremony last September. He also received the Dr Eric Williams Gold Medal, bestowed upon him by a grateful PNM party.
Jarrette Narine, a man of many talents, represented this country at several major international events across the globe.
He was an observer at the Namibia general election, under the auspices of the United Nations, in 1985; and also visited the People’s Republic of China over a three-week period to engage in and promote cultural and industrial development.
He often reflected that one of his most memorable trips was his attendance at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference in New Delhi, India.
His experiences as a representative were shared and highlighted at another CPA conference through the publication, Local Governance in Small States: Issues, Experiences Options, which took place in St Vincent and the Grenadines in 2003.
While serving in the agricultural ministry, he participated in a roundtable on high seas fisheries and the UN Fish Agreement (UNFA) in Newfoundland, Canada.
At the regional level, Mr Narine chaired several meetings throughout the Caribbean, including in Venezuela and Costa Rica, dealing with major agriculture matters and the impact on Trinidad and Tobago.
Jarrette Narine will be remembered as a simple, dedicated servant of the people. The PNM will cherish his memory and his exemplary record of service.
The political leader, leadership, executive and members of the PNM extend sincere condolences to his wife, Grace, who was always at his side, giving him more than 100-per cent support in all his activities; his five children, Inshan, Naresh, Navin, Kamla and Kavita, along with his five grandchildren.
We know you will forever remember him as a loving husband, father and grandfather, and you all, like us, his PNM family, will consider his life as an inspiration to each of you and the entire national community.
As our political leader, Dr Keith Rowley, said, “Jarrette Narine has passed. A patriot has retired. For us in the PNM a stalwart is gone after he had kept the faith and run the course.”
May he rest in peace.
The People’s National Movement