Nation awaits symposium action plan

Now that the Caricom symposium has concluded and our regional leaders have had an opportunity to renew acquaintances, it is time to see implementation of short-term plans to deal with crime.
What is very, very sad is the age group shared by a delegate in the symposium referring to the main victims and perpetrators when it comes to crime in T&T. Many of our youths are falling through the cracks and being left behind. Look at our school dropout rate, which runs into the thousands; also, those involved in gangs and other criminal activities—it is our future generation.
Can our leaders at least let the population know what new and effective methods to fight crime will be in the public domain soon (short term)? I believe the confidence of the public needs to be restored; at present, it is very low.
Are we going to see more patrols in our communities both night and day, the army becoming more active, a more organised and swift justice system, no bail for serious crimes, and a curfew where needed?—just to name a few short-term things I believe can help us in this war against crime.
With plans in place, it will cost us nothing to also get God involved in all we do. I still believe praying for our twin islands is necessary and can reap benefits.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan