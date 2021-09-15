I have been waiting more than a year to get an electricity connection. I have spent all of my life’s savings to build the downstairs half of a building to run my small business after my previous landlady demanded a 60-per cent increase in the rent.
I refused to pay and was subsequently evicted. Ten of us were now without a job.
How come the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) could be allowed to be so lax, when in these times it is necessary for every man and woman to put a hand to prop up our economy?
It took them from October when I sent a letter proposing a change in the supply request, to February to respond. Is this the kind of proactive approach Trinidad needs in order to progress?
After reading Raffique Shah’s masterful analysis after 59 years of Independence, I am now sure, not from my own wont to diagnose such, even though I am nearing 50 years old, that this is a sick society.
How could it be that, even with so many highly paid and supposedly qualified employees, it takes a week to calculate an estimate, a week to type the letter, a week to travel to head office, a week to reach from the reception to the desk of the concerned, months and months to get it signed, and so it goes? This is my experience.
Japan and Germany, in short order after the war, became of the topmost economies of the world. Does this kind of ambition not exist, even remotely, in this little island, so richly blessed with natural resources and talented people? It seems talents were misappropriated.
Children, told not to do this or that, eventually get the message, and behave. Can it be said about some Government-run agencies that if you don’t threaten them with privatisation and job loss, that they will not eventually behave? Will the employees of the Government ever get the message that nation building is in their hands at some point?
I remember a time when to have a permanent job was the aspiration of many. Nowadays they don’t have any concern about doing the job; just looking for the pay.
There are many who work diligently at T&TEC and other institutions, mind you, but the culture of unproductivity has taken deep root, and it is this force which is a component in this land’s handicap in reaching fairness and social security for all.
All thanks to the politicians and their free, free freeness. Who cares to make a change, and is it too late to effect an attitude of willingness to work rather than just showing up at the workplace? The reality is that the work ethic is the worst it can be.
Waiting, I am now impoverished because I have spent my last supporting my family, hoping it would happen soon.
My mental health is affected by this situation, like many others without a dependable and steady income.