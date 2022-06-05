“Ours is too small a country to discriminate against each other. We are too dependent on one another and once you discriminate against one another you damage the entire country.”

—Basdeo Panday, Trinidad and Tobago Senate (1972)

“Poverty is not an accident, like slavery and apartheid, it is man-made and can be removed by the actions of human beings.”

—Nelson Mandela

Indeed, forged from the love of liberty, our ancestry, independence and historic memory is sacred. Though we feel marred by the damaging psychological effects of our colonial past, the vicissitudes are not jocular. Our nation is already hurting. So, why, again, the Leader of the Opposition continues unbecomingly to cultivate a reputation as an iconoclast?

As such this is a poor attempt to create a divide unnecessarily.

Sound thinking citizens ought to steer clear of assuming this is justifiable.

Most disappointingly, a clear-cut example as of recent was her retort towards the Honourable Member of Parliament for Arouca/Maloney and Minister of Housing and Urban Development Mrs Camille Robinson- Regis. In a befitting manner, the climate calls for the advocacies against child abuse, yet the Opposition decides to take an awful spin, spiralling out of control to gauge the attention elsewhere. A nation built on the backs of our ancestors was seemingly mocked instead.

Vitriolic, puerile, and racially verbalised misconduct acted upon even surreptitiously is what we do not need and wholeheartedly reject. Their stint thrives on Scheherazade and doleful platitudes. Do we not all reside in a plural society? How could this be?

There would never be an excuse for this usual harangue on her part. Those conflated emotions reveal only idiocy. It is a disservice to the people of Trinidad and Tobago let alone, our Afro-Trinbagonians, Caricom and the African Diaspora globally!

I encourage my fellow men to be comforted in knowing we are worthy of taking up space. This nation deserves an apology.

Ancilla Ashley Kirby

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Staying the course at 55

Staying the course at 55

Today, this newspaper marks its 55th anniversary with gratitude to you, our dear readers, and with a re-commitment to the responsibility to serve your right to know.

Over the past five and a half decades we have witnessed and documented the evolution of independent Trinidad and Tobago into which our own story is woven as the country’s first national and locally-owned daily newspaper.

‘Save us’ from increasing fees

The UWI is a world class institution, and I am a proud student of the Faculty of Engineering. My esteemed lecturer and former principal, Brian Copeland, is no vampire when he indicated that tuition fees need to be increased.

The thing is, law, medicine and engineering are big contributors to the finances of The UWI, and HR will tell you that this “big three” is saturated in T&T.

Nation deserves an apology

“Ours is too small a country to discriminate against each other. We are too dependent on one another and once you discriminate against one another you damage the entire country.”

—Basdeo Panday, Trinidad and Tobago Senate (1972)

“Poverty is not an accident, like slavery and apartheid, it is man-made and can be removed by the actions of human beings.”

Reject Opposition Leader’s statement

I am generally disappointed and saddened whenever politics descends into the realm of divisiveness, especially when it comes to the issue of race. However, after being made aware of the comments of the Opposition Leader on a political platform on Thursday, I was particularly repulsed.

Whom does Kamla speak for?

Does Kamla speak for all UNC?

The question must be asked because such a deliberate attack on an individual is reflective of the lenses through which the leader of the United National Congress (UNC) sees persons of African descent. The country needs no history lesson in the effects of slavery, its abolition and the times we currently live in today.

Of mice and professors 2

Of mice and professors 2

Last week Monday we discussed points from Prof Gerard Hutchison on our declined mental health post pandemic and the reasons for the increased violence and aggressive behaviour. Hutchison is a professor in psychiatry with The University of the West Indies. He also works in the psychiatry department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. I had written that mental health is a state of well-being and balance and is the ability to cope with the normal stressors.