“Ours is too small a country to discriminate against each other. We are too dependent on one another and once you discriminate against one another you damage the entire country.”
—Basdeo Panday, Trinidad and Tobago Senate (1972)
“Poverty is not an accident, like slavery and apartheid, it is man-made and can be removed by the actions of human beings.”
—Nelson Mandela
Indeed, forged from the love of liberty, our ancestry, independence and historic memory is sacred. Though we feel marred by the damaging psychological effects of our colonial past, the vicissitudes are not jocular. Our nation is already hurting. So, why, again, the Leader of the Opposition continues unbecomingly to cultivate a reputation as an iconoclast?
As such this is a poor attempt to create a divide unnecessarily.
Sound thinking citizens ought to steer clear of assuming this is justifiable.
Most disappointingly, a clear-cut example as of recent was her retort towards the Honourable Member of Parliament for Arouca/Maloney and Minister of Housing and Urban Development Mrs Camille Robinson- Regis. In a befitting manner, the climate calls for the advocacies against child abuse, yet the Opposition decides to take an awful spin, spiralling out of control to gauge the attention elsewhere. A nation built on the backs of our ancestors was seemingly mocked instead.
Vitriolic, puerile, and racially verbalised misconduct acted upon even surreptitiously is what we do not need and wholeheartedly reject. Their stint thrives on Scheherazade and doleful platitudes. Do we not all reside in a plural society? How could this be?
There would never be an excuse for this usual harangue on her part. Those conflated emotions reveal only idiocy. It is a disservice to the people of Trinidad and Tobago let alone, our Afro-Trinbagonians, Caricom and the African Diaspora globally!
I encourage my fellow men to be comforted in knowing we are worthy of taking up space. This nation deserves an apology.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain