After the Minister of Finance announced that gas prices would be increased, it caused a nation to go into uproar. This is now the fourth time the minister has done this, and smiling and laughing while doing it.
This is has to be a slap in the face of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. What the minister failed to tell the nation was the domino effect the raising of gas prices would have.
The rise in gas will cause literally everything to go up. Food prices will be the first to go up as transportation costs for goods and services will be increased, and it is the people who will fell the pain from this.
Transportation cost will go up as taxi fares will be increased as the taxi-driver has to pay more at the pump, so passengers will have to pay to drive in their car. More pain here for the people.
Our nation has been hit with these gas pains and it’s time the people speak out. The Opposition took a stand and had their supporters at 30 different areas to demonstrate their freedom of speech under the Constitution.
It is time the nation stand up with the Opposition and tell this Government enough is enough and time to seek a mandate, as so many things have hit the people. From gas price increase to food price increase—what more is to come?
It’s time to take a stand and say call an election now.