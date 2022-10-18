Nation mourns Jomol’s loss

My sincere condolences go out to the family members of Jomol Modeste and all those connected to this nine-year-old boy from all around Trinidad and Tobago. Others understand the pain, hurt, and grief that you are experiencing right now. While words are too few to truly bring comfort to your soul, rest assured that you are not in this alone. May God grant you strength, grace, and peace in this hour of need. This young man is gone too soon, unable to fulfil his dreams and aspirations and the plan God may have had for his life. This is not the first time that a child has lost their life in the most gruesome manner in T&T. The stats are there for us to see. I do hope that the TTPS will hold to their promise in finding whosoever is responsible and justice will be served.
My concern is the risk factor in even venturing out there in public space. “No safe zones” for anyone, and that includes our children. We must increase our efforts to eliminate guns from our streets, as we are seeing what is taking place all over T&T with this weapon. Hence, the reason I can in no way support “guns for everyone” is because it will turn Trinidad and Tobago into a real western town. We are already having glimpses of this. I believe there is a great possibility our murder rate will seriously increase if we see guns in the hands some people living right now in T&T. You do the math; just use your imagination and see what could happen here.
Some words of advice for all of us: we must be extra cautious in the times we are living in, even if we allow our children to go out on their own. This may appear difficult, but the criminal element does not care where they carry out their war or who is nearby and can be injured. As one person said, we are free but imprisoned by crime indirectly when it comes to our movement. But we must continue to live because there are things that must be done out there. Let us keep our twin-island, citizens, and our children in prayer for divine protection. God is able to keep us. Let us continue praying for the loved ones of the deceased Jomol Modeste.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan