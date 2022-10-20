Nation mourns loss of Jomol

My sincere condolences go out to the family members of Jomol Modeste and all those connected to this nine-year-old boy from all around Trinidad and Tobago.
Others understand the pain, hurt and grief you are experiencing right now.
While words are too few to truly bring comfort to your soul, rest assured you are not in this alone. May God grant you strength, grace and peace in this hour of need.
This young man is gone too soon, unable to fulfil his dreams and aspirations, and the plan God may have had for his life.
This is not the first time a child has lost his life in the most gruesome manner in T&T. The stats are there for us to see. I do hope the TTPS will hold to its promise in finding whomever is responsible, and that justice will be served.
My concern is the risk factor in even venturing out there in public space. No “safe zones” for anyone, and that includes our children.
We must increase our efforts to eliminate guns from our streets, as we are seeing what is taking place all over T&T with this weapon. Hence the reason I can, in no way, support “guns for everyone”; it will turn Trinidad and Tobago into a real western town. We are already having glimpses of this.
I believe there is a great possibility our murder rate will seriously increase if we see guns in the hands of some people living right now in T&T. Just use your imagination and see what could happen here.
Some words of advice for all of us: we must be extra cautious in the times we are living in, even if we allow our children to go out on their own.
This may appear difficult, but the criminal element does not care where they carry out their war, or who is nearby and can be injured.
As one person said, we are free but imprisoned by crime indirectly when it comes to our movement. But we must continue to live because there are things that must be done out there.
Let us keep our twin islands, citizens and our children in prayer for divine protection. God is able to keep us. Let us continue praying for the loved ones of Jomol Modeste.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan