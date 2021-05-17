Nation needs Day of Prayer

In light of the pandemic that is drastically changing the face of the world, survival has been tough for the social, physical and mental well-being of man. Even though man is programmed to survive, this invisible enemy has plunged the world into an abyss of uncertainty, insecurity and hopelessness. Millions of people are on the verge of extreme poverty while others are on the brink of mental depression. We ponder on the future in fear and isolation as we struggle to find the key to normalcy and survival.
It is imperative that we understand that in order to survive this pandemic, we must review the way in which we live. Deep reflection will make us aware that this crisis has presented us with a valuable gift that can uplift us in the most positive way. This pandemic has fuelled increased interest in detachment and spirituality. It forces us to let go of our need to control, and allow things to unfold in their own time. It has also caused us to simplify our lives, to reduce materialistic attachments, to engage in reflection, and to embrace our trials willingly.
Lessons and guidance from religious texts have shown that intense sacrifice and faith remove the darkness of any crisis. The Bhagavad Gita quotes, “One should lift oneself by one’s own efforts and should not degrade oneself.” This advice from the Divine requests everyone to uplift themselves through self-effort.
I have advised the membership of SWAHA and other devotees, both locally and internationally, to engage in intensive prayer and sacrifice. This period of fervent worship which commenced on May 8, 2021 will conclude on May 23. Co-incidentally, this date has also been declared as the national day of prayer for our country.
There is no doubt that sincere worship is needed today. This is a time for the national community and the world at large to unite spiritually as we navigate this crisis and return to stability where we can have universal protection and oneness with the Divine.
All are invited to join in this day of prayer.
This event will be shown live on IETV.
Live streaming from SWAHA Gyaan Deepak Kirtan Mandali will also be provided via the following links:
https://www.facebook.com/swahagdkm/
https://www.facebook.com/SWAHAInternational/
Paramacharya Pt Hardeo Persad
Spiritual Head, SWAHA