National apprenticeship programme will help curb school violence

There is a need to unify the various proposals to curb school violence and gang proliferation in Trinidad and Tobago.
Firstly, the Minister of Youth Development and National Service has come up with the idea of an agriculture programme that caters to just 300 youths when there are thousands of idle youths. The kicker is most of them are not interested in planting the land.
Secondly, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon has concocted a Manufacturing Apprenticeship Programme for youths who have attained a certain level of certification.
Again, thousands of youths do not have CSEC passes to access this programme. Thousands of youths are left out in the cold.
I see even Minister Adrian Leonce has thrown his hat into the ring to assist at-risk youths. Another hodgepodge idea. The Minister of Education has thrown her arms in the air as regards the metastasising of indiscipline and violence in schools.
The Ministry of Education needs to take a firm decision as soon as SEA results are released. Research has shown that 2,500 pupils literally fail SEA every year. These pupils make less than 30 per cent. They are challenged by reading skills, writing skills and simple reasoning.
To send them to secondary school is a travesty of justice. I propose that all ministers come together and establish a national apprenticeship programme (NAP). The emphasis would be on 97 per cent hands-on work and only about three per cent would be simple theory based on their choice of career.
We begin first by compiling a national registry of all master craftsmen and women. In this programme, apprentices will be paid a fortnightly stipend and master craftsmen/women will be paid.
The funding will come from the $2 billion savings from the partial removal of the fuel subsidy—one-dollar increase in fuel. This NAP will run for years. A five- to eight-year period will be adequate. Germany and Japan both have successful vocational programmes.
For the boys from 11 to 25 years, the following skills ought to be taught under the supervision of master craftsman: masonry, carpentry, fabricating, auto air-conditioning, residential air-conditioning, hands-on auto mechanics, hybrid car skills, fully electric car diagnostics, tailoring, plumbing, small engine repairs, landscaping, culinary arts, cobbler (shoemaking), full auto detailing (windshield replacement), and jewelry craft.
For the girls from 11 to 25 years, the following skills will be taught: nail technician, make-up artist, hair stylist, massage therapist, seamstress and some unisex skills from the boys’ curriculum.
This apprenticeship programme will have many serendipitous benefits. It would reduce the lure or enticement of the gang culture, reduce the workload of the Children’s Authority for wayward youths, and create youth entrepreneurs. It is not a hustle like youth rushing to clean your windshields at traffic lights or selling bottled water on the dangerous highways.
So, the Government funds the programme by paying both apprentices and trainers. They provide coveralls for all apprentices and even free public transport to and from places of work. Once a week, apprentices can visit vocational centres at El Dorado, Chatham and Debe for simple theory skills related to their chosen career.
This programme can begin as early as this year. Once you make less than 30 per cent in the SEA, you are automatically assigned to the apprenticeship programme.
All of the pent-up frustration, confusion, inadequacies will be lost.
They will be earning money as early as 11 years and there will be no time for aggression, as is now prevalent. The pupils are saying: we do not want to be in a classroom setting for the whole day. We want to use our hands for productive work. We are hands-on learners.
So, come on ministers, make our youths entrepreneurs and not hustlers on the streets.
John Jessamy
Fyzabad