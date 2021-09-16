As far as I’m concerned, Dr Keith Christopher Rowley has earned the accolade Bully Prime Minister of T&T. His new-found political ideology is seemingly “corruption” of the UNC justifies his Government’s “corruption” and blatant wastage of the country’s monies.
It’s sinful, plain and simple, to “condone” mass wastage when people are hungry and out of jobs. If NGC had belonged to Dr Rowley and Mark Loquan, would they have been so blasé about the wanton loss of hundreds of millions of dollars?
But why should we be surprised by the Prime Minister’s “implicit confidence” in NGC president Mark Loquan—the only man in all of T&T who has requisite skills to negotiate gas deals? Malcolm Jones was patted on the back for wasting over a billion dollars in the now-defunct Petrotrin refinery. It would seem that our prime minister has created a new State enterprise—The Scrap Iron Industry of T&T.
As for me, I won’t even consider Mr Loquan to negotiate a chenette-tree deal. In the end I’d surely end up with a bucket of chenette seeds.
This NGC imbroglio has once again underscored the point: the problem with this country is not a lack of money and resources. It’s simply corruption and bad management. All that wasted money could have significantly improved the lives of the citizenry.
I spent the last two weeks engrossed in the CPL-T20 series. Judging from the images and remarks from the commentary team, Warner Park in St Kitts is a stunning facility. We boast about our Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba—the most modern and aesthetically appealing facility in the region—and I asked myself: what’s so special about our cricketing facilities, when Warner Park was just as adequate, even picturesque? And when you consider the billions of dollars wasted in Tarouba, Warner Park is undeniably a gem.
In addition to our oil and gas wealth, we are blessed with all the natural resources, including a “rare” pitch lake for road construction. Yet, by comparison, our roads are the worst in the region.
What a shameless and boastful nation we are!
But Dr Rowley is fully aware that with all the wastage and bad governance, he will not lose a damn seat. All he has to do is give clearance for Carnival 2022 and all will be well in sweet T&T.
One simple act, Constitution reform for greater transparency, can set us on the right course, but neither the PNM nor the UNC wants that. The archaic Constitution favours their “dirty tricks”, and once they can distract voters away from their own corruption by pointing fingers to the other side, who really cares about our sordid state of affairs?
I wonder who’ll win the Road March in 2022. That singular thought has the power to erase all our woes.
Oh, before I go, I wish to nominate Mark Loquan for a national award. From the Prime Minister’s glowing tributes, he is certainly deserving.