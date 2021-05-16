National day of prayer an essential service

FEAR is an acronym for False Evidence Appearing Real. Covid-19 is a real threat, but we cannot allow fear to overcome us.
Fear is an adaptive response in the midst of trouble. When a threat is uncertain and constant, as in the case of the coronavirus disease, fear tends to become chronic and burdensome. Many are worried about their health, the health of their loved ones, health care systems overload and economics consequences, and rightly so. We are living in perilous and tough times. Many have lost their jobs and are unable to earn an income and pay their rent. Many have applied for grants since last year and are still waiting on the Government to release the funds.
More fears loom as in recent times India’s government tells doctors to be on the lookout for signs of black fungus in Covid-19 patients. A rare black fungus which is believed to invade the brain and cause deadly disease is being detected in Covid-19 patients in India in their latest surge of infections. However, it is believed that people with conditions that weaken the immune system such as some cancers and diabetes, in addition to people who take medications such as steroids which suppress the immune system are more likely to develop deadly symptoms.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has declared Sunday May 23, 2021 a National Day of Prayer. Prayer can conquer Covid-19 only if people understand what prayer really is. Prayer is not getting God ready to do what we want him to do. Prayer is getting us ready to do what He wants us to do. Prayer is not demanding God to heal us of Covid-19.
Prayer is getting us ready and disciplined enough to stay home, save lives and adhere to Covid-19 protocols. A strong, wise and strict mindset is needed, not a foolish and rebellious one. If we are to follow in the steps of those countries that have gotten control over this deadly, highly contagious virus we must wear masks, social distance and live a healthier lifestyle. Many people are contracting this virus and dying unfairly because of the recklessness of the few.
When we flattened the Covid curve everyone thought that the virus had departed and we faltered by letting down our guard because success breeds complacency. We stopped adhering to mask wearing, social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour. This was further boosted by a false sense of security due to lower numbers in infection and fatalities. Large parties and gatherings sprung up with the vaccine coming in and everyone got carried away.
This type of behaviour has been witnessed all over the world. We must now practise prayer to give us the strength and wisdom to keep track of infections, recoveries, who’s been vaccinated and how to prepare for the inevitability of future pandemics.
A national day of prayer is essential.
Simon Wright
via e-mail