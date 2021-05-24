Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the Government must work with all stakeholders to formulate a better plan than lockdowns and prayers. She said the only solution this Government has to fight this virus is to shut everything down and pray that it will all go away. I am not writing to defend the Government, but to defend the power of prayer.
The primary purpose of prayer is not to change circumstances; the primary purpose of prayer is to change us. Prayer gives us the power to overcome our fears.
Covid-19 is a real threat and many people are now fearing for their lives. Fear is an adaptive response in the midst of trouble. When a threat is uncertain and constant, as in the case of the coronavirus, fear tends to become chronic and burdensome. Many are worried about their health, the health of their loved ones, health care systems overload and economic consequences, and rightly so. We are living in perilous and tough times and prayer is now essential to get us by and to help us keep our sanity.
Many have lost their jobs and are unable to earn an income and pay their rent. Many have applied for grants since last year and are still patiently waiting on the Government to release the funds, but hopefully those will be paid in the coming weeks.
More fears loom as in recent times India’s government tells doctors to be on the lookout for signs of black fungus in Covid-19 patients. A rare black fungus which is believed to invade the brain and cause deadly disease is being detected in Covid-19 patients in India in their latest surge of infections. However, it is believed that people with conditions that weaken the immune system such as some cancers and diabetes, in addition to people who take medications such as steroids, which suppress the immune system are more likely to develop deadly symptoms.
Prime Minster Dr Keith Rowley declared last Sunday to be a National Day of Prayer. Prayer can conquer Covid-19 only if people understand what prayer really is.
Prayer is not getting God ready to do what we want him to do. Prayer is getting us ready to do what He wants us to do in this pandemic. Prayer is not demanding God to heal us of Covid-19. Prayer is getting us ready and disciplined enough during these times to stay home (only go out if absolutely necessary), save lives, make an appointment to get vaccinated and adhere to Covid-19 protocols.
A strong, wise and strict mindset is needed, not a foolish and rebellious one. If we are to follow in the steps of those countries that have gotten control over this deadly, highly contagious virus we must wear masks, social distance and live a healthier lifestyle. Many people are contracting this virus and dying unfairly because of the recklessness and ignorance of the few.
When we flattened the Covid-19 curve everyone thought that the virus had departed and we faltered by letting down our guard because success breeds complacency. We stopped adhering to mask wearing, social distancing and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. This was further boosted by a false sense of security due to lower numbers in infection and fatalities.
Large parties and gatherings sprang up with the vaccine coming in and everyone got carried away. This type of behaviour has been witnessed all over the world. We must now practise prayer to give us the strength and wisdom to know how long we should keep the state of emergency going, keep track of infections and recoveries and who’s been vaccinated.
We also need to pray for guidance and wisdom on how to prepare for the inevitability of future pandemics.
A national day of prayer was essential.
Simon Wright
via e-mail