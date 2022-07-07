National Insurance amnesty and presidential pardon

It does not matter whether you arrived by boat, ship or, in more recent times, by plane; we are all claiming the status Trini to the bone.

However, Covid-19, using all the means of transport, came and separated the goats from the sheep.

There are those Trinis hiding behind the smoke screen of Covid-19, complaining that their profits took a heavy fall. After the many years of their cup running over with prosperity, they took the decision to lay off workers en masse to protect their wheel of fortune. Some were even so bold-faced to ask the Government for compensation.