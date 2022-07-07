National Insurance amnesty and presidential pardon

It does not matter whether you arrived by boat, ship or, in more recent times, by plane; we are all claiming the status Trini to the bone.
However, Covid-19, using all the means of transport, came and separated the goats from the sheep.
There are those Trinis hiding behind the smoke screen of Covid-19, complaining that their profits took a heavy fall. After the many years of their cup running over with prosperity, they took the decision to lay off workers en masse to protect their wheel of fortune. Some were even so bold-faced to ask the Government for compensation.
Luckily, God remains a Trini, for He enlightened the Government of the day to allow workers to stay home and still enjoy an income so that they would not perish.
Had the Government not done this, we would have turned cannibals. I had already worked out who would have looked good in my pelau, who would have garnished my pot of stew and those specially selected to grace my barbecue pit.
Now that we are almost out of the woods, guess who the Government is making arrangements to give an amnesty? Employers, the group that should have collected workers’ national insurance premium, added their contribution and submitted the amounts to the relevant authority.
In this once civilised society, riddled with injustices, this move is tantamount to protecting and encouraging delinquency and, in the words of Senator Wade Mark, rewarding a “confederacy” of lawbreakers who ought to “be in jail”.
What have employers done with the amounts collected? What system will be used to replace the contributions made by employees and the match by employers? Is the State going to allow the NIB to deteriorate financially?
Any debt forgiveness must become the burden of the Government, in reality the taxpayer.
The warning of Minister Brian Manning that “winter coming for non-compliant” is “gun-talk” which offenders “eh fraid”. I cannot recall the NIB taking punitive action against employers who made false statements and produced false documents. Can you?
Your new method of detecting fraudsters is a bluff. A simple and sure method is to have a database with the 4,000 employers and with an automatic notification date.
Why wait six months or three years? Think about the hurt to the employee who will be highly disappointed when a claim is filed, but rejected on the grounds that the contributions have not been forthcoming, through no fault of his own.
I strongly recommend, Mr Manning, that you use the aggressive approach of Opposition Senator Wade Mark, coupled with the “inflammatory language” if need be to withdraw “The National Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022” and return to consultation.
In the meantime, I hope watchdog Senator Mark continues his vigilance to ensure no secret insertion of clauses, empowering the Minister of Finance and allowing the Government space for unilateral decision making.
For an informed amendment to take place, it must become public knowledge who the delinquent employers are. What is the amount each owes? Is someone going to have the power to waive penalties and interests? What are the penalties for non-compliance? Should artificial intelligence be input in the system to ensure equity in applying punishment, or leave the computer to the mercy of the riggers?
As a matter of fact, both the Government and the Opposition must put their cards on the table, gather all the necessary data and formulate a policy that would discourage delinquency by employers, protect the employees’ contributions and allow the ailing NIB to regain financial viability.
Or is Government making a case for increasing insurance premiums and raising the retirement age for the system to survive? At whose expense? Employees’, of course. This amendment to the National Insurance Act, Chap 32:01, is another attempt to strengthen the justice system which is anti-grassroot. Even the prisons were made for plebeians, if we would only look at the composition of the inmates. What redress can they get in this pseudo high society? Maybe, presidential pardon.
There are those incarcerated for long periods for petty crimes; inmates awaiting trial for decades; rehabilitation plans that cannot yet materialise; the wealthy out on bail awaiting court hearing; the cost of prosecuting Mr Rich is beyond what the State can afford; forgotten prisoners, who every clatter they hear think that it is the hangman preparing to pop another neck and those who have crossed the bridge of sighs, knowing that they will never see the light of day again.
Madam President, before this amnesty is added to the lawbooks, take the keys to the “valley of tears” and extend mercy to the prodigal sons and daughters.
The society has only frills of civility remaining so forgiveness must be extended to all, and the economic benefits shared by the entire population and not a chosen few.
Lennox Francis
Couva