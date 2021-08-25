In 2020, the National Insurance Board required business owners to make payments via a drop-box facility. This continued until December 2020. To date, we are unable to access receipts for these payments.
We are trying to wrap up financials for 2020, and we are unable to access these receipts from the NIB’s San Fernando office.
Every time we go into the office to make physical payments, we ask the officials for the receipts. It is a constant, albeit unbearable, run-around. We are like headless chickens searching for these receipts.
The response is always “no definite date, Ma’am—when things normalise”.
When would things ever normalise—2022 or 2023? Just as the Government altered their mode of distribution for cheques and are sending same via post, why can’t NIB send the receipts using alternative means?
Business owners are exposed to Covid-19 daily and prioritise making these national insurance payments. Why is it so hard for NIB to release these receipts? I am fed up begging for these receipts.
I am calling on the chairman of NIB Ms Helen Drayton to investigate this matter and release these receipts immediately.
Further, Mr Colm Imbert, please intervene and ensure business owners are being treated justly and fairly. If we are making the payment, it is only right that we have receipts reflecting same.
We have all had to adjust to this new mode of living. Just as I made the national insurance payment by drop-box, please release my receipts by registered post or physical distribution.
Life is as simple as you make it.
Please, Ms Chairman, implement a new procedure for distribution of these receipts. This is a public outcry for assistance. Please, we are begging.