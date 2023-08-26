WhilE crew members of the Cabo Star were busy putting out a fire in its engine room on Wednesday, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s previously owned ferries the Panorama, which was built in 1987, was sailing the waters of Greece as a passenger ship, making two to three sailings per day between Rafina and Marmaris.

That is because in Greece and other European countries, the governments not only ensure regular inspection of passenger ferries, they ensure timely and rigorous maintenance schedules, in accordance with international standards.

In T&T, vessels are bought, buildings are constructed, roads are built, but nothing is maintained. One only needs to look upwards while on Richmond Street or Wrightson Road to see the decay starting to set in on the buildings comprising the Government Campus and Hyatt hotel. You can immediately see there is no scheduled maintenance to clean the glass and pressure-wash the moss on the buildings.

Stadia are built in T&T and left to rot, just as the Brian Lara Cricket Academy is well on its way to the same decaying level as the Hasely Crawford Stadium. None of the benches on the Brian Lara Promenade or in the various squares like Woodford Square are sanitary enough to sit on, not when they are constantly utilised by the hordes of unkempt homeless who do not have the luxury of engaging in self-care and basic hygiene.

Our capital city is also not maintained. Any one who works downtown Port of Spain can regale you with stories about the vagrants who roam the streets all hours, both day and night, or who bathe naked on streets such as Abercromby Street, utilising drain water. Last week, one of my female co-workers walked into the office completely flustered because she had just walked past a homeless man openly masturbating on the pavement at 7 o’clock in the morning. I have lost count of the number of times I’ve had to step off a pavement in Port of Spain to avoid human faeces.

Earlier this year, I visited the Domini­can Republic and although DR has it’s own share of economic issues, I stayed in and toured Santo Domingo for ten whole days, and not once did I see a single homeless person in the financial, shopping or tourists districts such as the Zona Colonial. When you are in Santo Domingo, it is very easy to forget that you are on a Caribbean island, and think you are in downtown Manhattan, USA. The buildings are regularly cleaned and the roads are wide and well paved. The benches in Santo Domingo, parks and in the Zona Colonial area are well maintained and cleaned regularly.

This does not mean that DR, like all countries, does not have homeless persons or citizens who are struggling socially. What it means is the government of DR instils and fosters national pride by at least ensuring the capital of the country is clean and well maintained, and can be enjoyed without the unfortunate sight of homeless persons or excrement they may leave behind on the public sidewalk. And it is evident that the government of DR has a policy in place that prevents the city from being overrun by homelessness. Another thing that was completely absent from the heart of DR’s financial district in Santo Domingo is street vendors and private taxi stands occupying entire streets.

In T&T when one considers the state of Port of Spain and the ill maintenance of most of our public buildings, it is instantly evident that we are led by politicians who either do not have any national pride or who simply do not possess the mindset to know that they, as leaders, have a responsibility to foster national pride in the minds of the population they have a responsibility to serve.

Oke Zachary

Valsayn

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kenya’s bid to save Haiti

Kenya’s bid to save Haiti

With Haiti teetering on the edge, a new peace initiative unfolded in Port-au-Prince last week, this time with the African country of Kenya in the lead.

With the United Nations desperately trying to mount an international response to the Haitian crisis, Kenya stepped forward with a proposal to lead an international police force of a minimum of 2,000 officers, including 1,000 from that country. The proposal is reportedly endorsed by UN Secretary General António Guterres and has the support of the United States.

Dragon cornered?

Dragon cornered?

Last week, China’s president, Xi Jinping, paid a state visit to South Africa, where he also held discussions with heads of other African countries. He then met with leaders of the BRICS—a club of five emerging nations, which will now expand to include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A China-led alternative to the US-led western world.

Long-standing policy deficiencies

Long-standing policy deficiencies

I first used the phrase “panyard model” in a column published on February 1, 2007, entitled “Restating the case for pan”. That was 16 years ago.

With acknowledgement to the earlier seminal advocacy of Lloyd Best for pan in schools, I hope readers will permit me to take some pride in putting down the foundations of the concept of the panyard model and for regularly advocating for it.

Intelligence speed bumps

Intelligence speed bumps

In August 2019 Roberto Mata took an Avianca flight from El Salvador to New York. During his trip, a metal serving cart struck his knee and, according to the lawsuit he subsequently filed, caused him injury.

Our ‘lumpen intelligentsia’

Our ‘lumpen intelligentsia’

If Karl Marx were alive and still fighting to establish his elusive dream of a pure communist country, he might have been amused by a 21st-century phenomenon that he would have uproariously branded “the lumpen intelligentsia”.

Of course, just about everyone so branded, and most who are not, will be equally lost. You see, the vocabulary nowadays has excised such words and terms as if their mere mention would leave a stain on them.

The lessons of history

The lessons of history

“You must also study and learn the lessons of history because humanity has been involved in this soul-wrenching, existential struggle for a very long time. People on every continent have stood in your shoes through decades and centuries before you.” —John Lewis, July 2020.