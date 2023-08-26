WhilE crew members of the Cabo Star were busy putting out a fire in its engine room on Wednesday, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s previously owned ferries the Panorama, which was built in 1987, was sailing the waters of Greece as a passenger ship, making two to three sailings per day between Rafina and Marmaris.
That is because in Greece and other European countries, the governments not only ensure regular inspection of passenger ferries, they ensure timely and rigorous maintenance schedules, in accordance with international standards.
In T&T, vessels are bought, buildings are constructed, roads are built, but nothing is maintained. One only needs to look upwards while on Richmond Street or Wrightson Road to see the decay starting to set in on the buildings comprising the Government Campus and Hyatt hotel. You can immediately see there is no scheduled maintenance to clean the glass and pressure-wash the moss on the buildings.
Stadia are built in T&T and left to rot, just as the Brian Lara Cricket Academy is well on its way to the same decaying level as the Hasely Crawford Stadium. None of the benches on the Brian Lara Promenade or in the various squares like Woodford Square are sanitary enough to sit on, not when they are constantly utilised by the hordes of unkempt homeless who do not have the luxury of engaging in self-care and basic hygiene.
Our capital city is also not maintained. Any one who works downtown Port of Spain can regale you with stories about the vagrants who roam the streets all hours, both day and night, or who bathe naked on streets such as Abercromby Street, utilising drain water. Last week, one of my female co-workers walked into the office completely flustered because she had just walked past a homeless man openly masturbating on the pavement at 7 o’clock in the morning. I have lost count of the number of times I’ve had to step off a pavement in Port of Spain to avoid human faeces.
Earlier this year, I visited the Dominican Republic and although DR has it’s own share of economic issues, I stayed in and toured Santo Domingo for ten whole days, and not once did I see a single homeless person in the financial, shopping or tourists districts such as the Zona Colonial. When you are in Santo Domingo, it is very easy to forget that you are on a Caribbean island, and think you are in downtown Manhattan, USA. The buildings are regularly cleaned and the roads are wide and well paved. The benches in Santo Domingo, parks and in the Zona Colonial area are well maintained and cleaned regularly.
This does not mean that DR, like all countries, does not have homeless persons or citizens who are struggling socially. What it means is the government of DR instils and fosters national pride by at least ensuring the capital of the country is clean and well maintained, and can be enjoyed without the unfortunate sight of homeless persons or excrement they may leave behind on the public sidewalk. And it is evident that the government of DR has a policy in place that prevents the city from being overrun by homelessness. Another thing that was completely absent from the heart of DR’s financial district in Santo Domingo is street vendors and private taxi stands occupying entire streets.
In T&T when one considers the state of Port of Spain and the ill maintenance of most of our public buildings, it is instantly evident that we are led by politicians who either do not have any national pride or who simply do not possess the mindset to know that they, as leaders, have a responsibility to foster national pride in the minds of the population they have a responsibility to serve.
Oke Zachary
Valsayn