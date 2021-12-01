The decision to house all “high-profile” prisoners in one building/facility was ill-conceived, irrational and plainly doltish.
The prisoners who are currently in the infamous Building 13, renamed the Wayne Jackson Building, at the Maximum Security Prison, are believed to be associated with criminal gangs and criminal activities.
They allegedly come from different gangs spread across the country, but mainly within the “East-West Corridor”.
Normally, those gangs like Rasta City and Muslim City would be at war with each other. Now that they are forced to live together, they have established bonds and alliances, along with a common enemy they call oppression. A combination of soldiers, police and prison officers was charged with the responsibility to guard and secure the facility.
Allegations of abuse by the guards soon emerged, along with intervention by lawyers and religious leaders, including the late Abu Bakr.
The sole authority for the care, custody, location, security and welfare of prisoners is remitted to the prisons commissioner. The status quo remains the same. Rotten eggs in one basket would result in a massive stink.
Within the past week, two prison officers were assassinated, and similar attempts made on others. The Prison Officers Association has stated that it has information about threats being made to kill 13 prison officers before Christmas, if prisoners are not removed from Building 13.
The inmates there continue to complain that they are being physically abused and are fearful of being poisoned.
The office of the Inspector of Prisons has been vacant for over two years, as no appointment was made. That official plays a crucial role in ensuring the State’s compliance to matters affecting health, welfare and security within the prisons.
Amidst serious allegations of human rights violations and murder conspiracies, from within a State institution, which undoubtedly has caused anxiety and unease among our population, there has been no public address by anyone with responsibility.
This situation is untenable, and if it’s not properly managed, it can evolve into a major national security concern.
It is therefore critical that the National Security Council intervene post-haste to put this imbroglio to rest.