Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) prays for our missing neighbours. On Saturday, the MV Fair Chance capsized five nautical miles north of Monos Island, Trinidad, sometime in the afternoon. The T&R Coast Guard was reportedly notified at 3.40 that afternoon.
Once the first distress call is received, the first 24 hours are the most critical time for search-and-rescue operations, especially in our rough seasonal North Coast waters. The vessel should have air pockets which would have a limited oxygen availability. A successful rescue operation would therefore hinge on a matter of time.
FFOS calls on Minister Hinds to act accountably and transparently. Instead of “bringing the vessel safely to shore to conduct further investigations” and to check for survivors, did Minister Hinds ever think it worthy to dispatch divers immediately into the vessel to determine whether injured, living seamen were alive and trapped in air pockets inside the vessel? Can Mr Hinds explain that if they did not, then why didn’t they?
If they did dive, then why didn’t the good minister make a public statement on the details of the search-and-rescue operations?
He must make public whether any T&T Coast Guard diver (and there are dozens) dived into the overturned vessel to determine whether survivors were trapped and or injured.
Our nation is still in shock and mourning over the death of our four brothers at Paria.
Over and over, we suffer the consequence of a failing national security administration, where our brothers and neighbours are neglected and left to suffer and die.
Is this one more example of the ongoing failures of the poor public administration of our TTCG, with corruption, murder at sea, piracy, smuggling and human trafficking, where they are blind at sea without radars, and where they have numerous expensive, inappropriate warships purchased without any independent procurement oversight, and that are broken down and cannot be used in our waters?
Gary Aboud
corporate secretary
FFOS