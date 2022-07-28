President Paula-Mae Weekes is in agreement with the report of the Commission of Enquiry into the 1990 attempted coup that there was a significant increase in crime, and a change in the nature of crime, following the July 27, 1990 attempted coup.
“I concur. Having worked in the field of criminal law consistently from 1982 to 1996, I am of the same view, that violent crime, in particular robbery and murder, saw a significant and devastating increase post-1990 and I do not believe that to be a mere coincidence,” she stated on Wednesday, during her address at the premiere of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) documentary, Code 727, held at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.
The documentary, produced solely by the TTPS, showcased the stories of the selfless acts of service and sacrifice of police officers during the insurrection, led by Yasin Abu Bakr and members of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen.
Wednesday marked the 32nd anniversary of the attempted coup.
Weekes said every year on the anniversary she feels a sense of heaviness and despondency.
“Of course, because of the loss of life, limb and livelihood occasioned by the circumstances surrounding the attempted coup, but also because I feel that our country has never achieved, or even seriously tackled the issue of, closure on this horrendous and dismal chapter of our national life, Commission of Enquiry notwithstanding,” she stated.
“At present we lay wreaths, attend church services and occasional memorial events, watch television recaps and interviews, and last year, there was a national day of prayer, but there needs to be an official and permanent commemoration of the attempted coup d’état,” Weekes went on.
The reasons were manifold, she said.
“To ensure that present and future generations know and understand the causes and consequences of the Jamaat’s ill-fated grab for power, the only Islamist attempted coup in the Western Hemisphere - there is an entire generation of people who were not yet born or too young to remember; to acknowledge the ordeal and experiences of those who suffered, died or were otherwise affected; to honour the frontline workers who risked their lives to contain the insurrection and put an end to the violence; and, to ensure that we will never again take for granted our hard-won democracy,” she outlined.
‘Grim reminder’
Reminiscing on her 1984 tour of the Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial, which was a “grim reminder of the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during the Second World War”, Weekes said it was a moving and deeply memorable experience that has remained with her almost 40 years later.
“If I could be so moved by a situation that was completely foreign to and removed from me, how much more impactful would a similar exhibition be to those who lived through the events of 1990, but for whom they may have faded somewhat, as well as for those, locals and visitors alike, who have no frame of reference?” she emphasised.
“There is no reason we can’t erect a museum-quality display of artwork, images, and accurate, verified historical information that provides a frank and unfiltered account of the affair, without romanticising or minimising the facts,” the President said.
“History is not always pretty, but it is our duty to acknowledge the ugly parts as well. Many images remain seared into our memories - soldiers on rooftops with guns pointed toward the Red House; Police Headquarters engulfed in flames; plumes of smoke rising from the city and, of course, Abu Bakr’s eventual surrender, hands raised, bringing down the curtain on the initial six days of terror. It would also be helpful to have a small audio-visual space where documentaries like the one we have just seen, interviews and calypsoes relevant to the period could be used to add context and perspective to the exhibition. All of this must be done sooner rather than later while many of the witnesses are still alive and institutional memory remains,” she added.
Weekes acknowledged that such an undertaking will not be cheap.
“...but it will be worth it, particularly when one considers the messaging, obvious and subliminal, that will be conveyed to the otherwise unmindful,” she asserted.
Weekes said she considered Code 727 to be a shining effort and a step in the right direction in capturing an important, though distasteful, piece of T&T’s history.
“It is clear that the TTPS frontline workers served commendably, responding to the call of duty and placing their lives on the line to defend us all. The nation owes them an enormous debt of gratitude and, on our behalf, I offer my heartfelt thanks for their sacrifice,” she said.
As she read out the names of the nine identified people who died during the attempted coup, four of whom were police officers, Weekes lamented that it was a “national disgrace” that 15 of the victims remained nameless.
Following the premiere of Code 727 on Wednesday, 42 former and current police officers were given medals and certificates of honour for diligently and selflessly serving their country during the attempted coup.
Among the recipients, ten were honoured with an award for bravery.