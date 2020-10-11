Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and chronic respiratory illnesses, as well as obesity, are the leading causes of death in Trinidad and Tobago and in the world. It is also recognised that persons living with NCDs are at significantly higher risk of severe illness and death if infected with Covid-19.
Considering these realities, the Trinidad and Tobago NCD (Non-Communicable Diseases) Alliance (TTNCDA) conducted a preliminary review of the 2021 budget presentation, which was situated within the context of a Covid-19 pandemic.
The review’s aim: to identify financing, incentives, and interventions, which enable healthy lifestyles and to advocate for persons with NCDs, in light of the redirection of health resources in response to Covid-19.
Tobacco and Alcohol: The increased taxation of 20 per cent on tobacco products, local and imported, and the imposition of higher fines on those who sell tobacco and alcohol to minors are commendable steps. Alcohol is recognised as one of four major common risk factors for NCDs, and tobacco use is the leading preventable risk factor for NCDs.
TTNCDA recommends that tobacco taxation be further increased, in accordance with World Health Organisation recommendation of 70 per cent of the cost, and that the revenue derived from the sale of tobacco and alcohol be directed to the prevention of NCDs and the promotion of healthy interventions.
Food production and diets: The health of a population is directly connected to what it consumes. The stimulus investment of $500 million into agriculture and the production of indigenous foods is a welcome strategy towards food security. The TTNCDA endorses the Government’s stated commitment to purchase locally made and grown foods for State-run programmes as it highlights the value of these in our diets.
Physical activity and exercise: Regular physical activity and exercise is as critical to preventing NCDs as is a healthy diet.
The budget speaks to the upgrading of specific stadia, facilities and community centres.
While it is important that our youth, athletes and health-minded citizens have access to modern, safe and well-equipped facilities, it is equally important that there are programmes and incentives to keep persons moving and active, where they live, learn or work. TTNCDA supports a nation moving while observing the recommended Covid-19 protocols.
The TTNCDA’s focus is on people living with or affected by NCDs, and in this context, we support the policies that the budget introduces to address the health and well-being of its citizens.
We believe that the Government’s proposed policies take into consideration elements of its regional and international health commitments and will move the nation closer to its vision for the prevention and control of NCDs.
Trinidad and Tobago NCD Alliance