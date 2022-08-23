Need for pothole hotline

I must commend whoever is responsible for the “patching” of potholes in Port of Spain and environs. Temporary, but a step in the right direction.
My contribution, at no cost to the city, is to inform of some potholes they have missed.
Two of importance are on Warren Street in Woodbrook, heading east, right after the Maraval River bridge; and the other at the intersection of Roberts and Carlos streets, in front of the old Legends mas camp.
Treacherous holes, to say the least.
I wish there was a hotline number that we could call to report on potholes. Like WASA Leaks. Makes sense, doesn’t it?
W Dopson
Woodbrook