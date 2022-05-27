May 30 each year must always remain a pointed day in the archives of Trinidad and Tobago’s rich history. For on this day, 177 years ago, a new civilisation enhanced our strength as a nation with its dynamic cultures, religions, languages, social and economic opportunities.
Historians continue to assess the incoming civilisation from that time, and even today, demonstrating to the world community that the Indian diaspora’s arrival has engendered another beginning for the then-British colony. The strength of our nation, economic and political, and otherwise gave a new impetus from colonialism to Independence, and now republicanism.
The stories of hardships on their voyages and their eventual settlement have been told and revisited copious times, along with their interpretations. While we must not ignore those narratives, we must traverse pathways beyond those incidents, and move towards a new pathway not only of the Indian diaspora, but of the movement of the state of Trinidad and Tobago.
There are manifold issues and challenges that our forefathers faced then, and even our present stock of people today, but while we may not ignore or forget the past, we must always remember that it is the past that would inspire us to bring about new opportunities in politics or economics, or in other facets of national development.
Trinidad and Tobago is yet to develop a new synthesis for the total amalgamation of the varied ethnic entities which live here. We must stop singing praises in moments of observances or celebrations, only to remember them on the next occasion.
Indian Arrival Day or Emancipation Day must be the total recognition of these communities, along with several others in this land, and must be noted with a sense of infinity, and with a nostalgic aura.
Indian Arrival Day must demonstrate an immensely heroic, triumphant event. It must be revisited with cognitive understanding that we must set a new vision in these days of recolonisation of peoples and nations across the broad spectrum of humanity, in the words of the Prophet Amos—“justice rolls down like water and righteousness a mighty stream”.
While we celebrate Indian Arrival Day, let us not only reflect about our forefathers, but also our generation and future ones, to continue to build and rebuild our permanent place of abode, for the strength of a nation can only be measured by the strength of its people.
The people of the Indian diaspora have always answered this call. There is no reason they would ignore incoming ones.
I extend an invitation to you to join us as the NCIC Heritage Centre, under the chairmanship of our first vice-president, Sen Deoroop Teemal, during this month is presenting a series of cultural shows forming part of the Heritage Month celebrations.
On Monday, we will be presenting our final programme; Girmitya Ki Yatra featuring an abundance of the nation’s top performers; included to thrill the audience are Susan Mohip Dance Company, Rana Mohip, Nelisha Mohammed, Satnarine Ragoo, Mukesh Colai, Abhijit Anchortassoo, Kimlyn Boodram-Persad and Saraswati Maharaj. Music by the ever popular Sargam International Orchestra led by Shri Rana Mohip. Tassa drumming by NGC Trinidad and Tobago Sweet Tassa and Rooplal Girdharie. This spectacular event is free and open to the public.
On behalf of the president, Dr Deokinanan Sharma, and members of the board of directors, we wish to thank you for your support, and hope and trust that your participation will continue in the future.
Happy Indian Arrival Day to one and all.
God bless our beloved nation, Trinidad and Tobago.
Surujdeo Mangaroo, HBM
PRO, National Council
of Indian Culture