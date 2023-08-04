Need for robust emergency response systems

Householders facing home invasions with multiple armed perpetrators are put in a terrifying and vulnerable situation.
Being outnumbered and out-gunned, their safety and well-being are at extreme risk.
The inability of the police to respond promptly due to the lack of a vehicle leaves victims feeling unprotected and abandoned in their moment of crisis. This highlights the urgent need for robust and efficient emergency response systems to ensure the safety of citizens and deter such heinous crimes.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings