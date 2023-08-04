Householders facing home invasions with multiple armed perpetrators are put in a terrifying and vulnerable situation.

Being outnumbered and out-gunned, their safety and well-being are at extreme risk.

The inability of the police to respond promptly due to the lack of a vehicle leaves victims feeling unprotected and abandoned in their moment of crisis. This highlights the urgent need for robust and efficient emergency response systems to ensure the safety of citizens and deter such heinous crimes.

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Where will it all end?

It has been said that the Devil himself can cite Scripture for his own purpose.

This truism came to mind on my hearing a United National Congress platform speaker at a public meeting, which was televised, urging to the public that their stand-your-ground proposal against home intruders finds support in the Bible, specifically quoting Exodus 22:2.

Back to school

Back to school

Two aspects of the situation in West Indies cricket have to be addressed in tandem with each other. The first is for the future: rebuilding capacity all round, and the second is figuring out how to get current performances back to a respectable level.

The Games of hope

The Games of hope

Nothing so fills hardened hearts with hope and promise than the exhibition of young talent and the execution of youthful skill and ambition. Opened with a cultural ­extravaganza last evening at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) offers a week of just that.

Need for robust emergency response systems

Householders facing home invasions with multiple armed perpetrators are put in a terrifying and vulnerable situation.

Being outnumbered and out-gunned, their safety and well-being are at extreme risk.

Put forward strong policy measures to tackle crime

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s comments at a Chaguanas rally where she urged citizens to “empty the clip” and “light them up”, in reference to home invaders, have sparked a raging national debate over the appropriateness of her speech and whether it encourages people to engage in vigilantism.

What a dounce!

Nothing symbolises political dotishness better than the decision of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, under its chairman, Anthony Roberts, to destroy a decades-old dounce (dongs) tree to build a footpath on Gordon Street, Mt Hope.

It epitomises the arrogance and political expediency of the PNM, all in a drive to get votes in the local government election.